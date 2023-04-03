Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE May Launch at Q4 2023 with Revamped Specs

Samsung is reportedly slated to launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year despite some earlier rumors alleging the toned-down flagship will be cancelled. Along with the released schedule , the technical specifications of the device are also apparently revealed, which are hinted to get major upgrades in most departments.

According to SamMobile, the South Koreans are launching the Galaxy S23 FE at the end of 2023. The outlet's forecast is supported by a frequent tipster on Twitter, who also claims of the same timing, although it hasn't provided an exact date.

A faster processor and bigger camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is tipped with significant improvements as well. The source believes it will be powered by an Exynos 2200, which is the same chip that powers last year's Galaxy S22 series. However, there is a possibility that the company could introduce a boosted processor version and call it with a different model name. It says the storage configurations include 128 GB and 256 GB mated with an 8 GB of RAM.

Besides the chipset, Samsung will be fitting the next-gen FE or “Fan Edition” handset with an enhanced vapor chamber cooling as it did with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra we reviewed. In addition, the main camera is said to be revamped by replacing the 12MP sensor with a newer 50MP and could be the same snapper from the more expensive Galaxy flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a triple camera headlined by a 12MP main shooter / © NextPit

What's unchanged from the predecessor is the same 6.4-inch display size but brighter and has tougher glass protection. The battery capacity is kept at 4500 mAh while it's unclear if the 25W charging rate would receive a substantial increase.

There were no details regarding the price, but the Galaxy S23 FE should retail around $699 or lower, filling the gap between the mid-range and flagship offerings of the company. This strategy would be inline with the report of Samsung canning the upper mid-range Galaxy A74 due to the unfavorable demand of the Galaxy A73.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Can't wait for the Galaxy S23 FE? Google's Pixel 7 is at its cheapest price today. To device database

How much do you think Samsung should price the Galaxy S23 FE for it to be a favorable purchase over the vanilla model? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.