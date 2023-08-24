Hot topics

Cheap Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Flagship May Be Released in September

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung galaxy s23 back cmd7
© nextpit

Following the launch of Samsung's foldable devices at the end of July, it is now believed that the company is shifting its focus to introducing the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. In line with this is a new report that alleges of Samsung releasing its budget flagship phone as early as September, narrowing the earlier timeframe given.

According to the frequent and reliable leaker Yogesh Brar, Samsung is planning to announce and release the Galaxy S23 FE around in September. While there is no specific target availability and date provided, the report corroborates with the Q3-Q4 2023 estimate shared along with the previous leaks.

Why Samsung is releasing another budget flagship Android in fall

If to materialize, the aforementioned release timing of the Galaxy S23 FE would be rare for Samsung. This is after it has only been globally launching mid-range and high-end brick phones mostly at the start of the year going to summer while the fall only sees its next-gen foldable like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review)

Likewise, the move could be beneficial for the South Koreans as it is looking to compete with the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8, which are breaking cover in September and October, respectively. With this note, Samsung may be looking to offer its fans cheaper alternatives over the competition.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE picture
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares the same design language with the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to feature a dated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the US and an Exynos 2200 option in other regions. Furthermore, this is coupled to a 4500 mAh battery and 25 watts wired charging. There will be wireless charging support but unknown if what rating.

The remaining hardware setup is composed of a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen in the same minimalist design and water-resistant build as the standard Galaxy S23 (review). Plus, the rear camera module is going to be headlined by a 50 MP main sensor coupled to a 12 MP telephoto and 8 MP ultrawide, which are all a big step up from the previous Galaxy FE model. Lastly, the device boots Android 13 with four planned OS upgrades.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be a better buy than the Pixel 8 or the iPhone 15 if it comes out with a cheaper price tag? Share to us your answers in the comment section below.

Source: X.com/u/YogeshBrar

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing