Cheap Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Flagship May Be Released in September

Following the launch of Samsung's foldable devices at the end of July, it is now believed that the company is shifting its focus to introducing the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. In line with this is a new report that alleges of Samsung releasing its budget flagship phone as early as September, narrowing the earlier timeframe given.

According to the frequent and reliable leaker Yogesh Brar, Samsung is planning to announce and release the Galaxy S23 FE around in September. While there is no specific target availability and date provided, the report corroborates with the Q3-Q4 2023 estimate shared along with the previous leaks.

Why Samsung is releasing another budget flagship Android in fall

If to materialize, the aforementioned release timing of the Galaxy S23 FE would be rare for Samsung. This is after it has only been globally launching mid-range and high-end brick phones mostly at the start of the year going to summer while the fall only sees its next-gen foldable like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Likewise, the move could be beneficial for the South Koreans as it is looking to compete with the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8, which are breaking cover in September and October, respectively. With this note, Samsung may be looking to offer its fans cheaper alternatives over the competition.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares the same design language with the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to feature a dated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the US and an Exynos 2200 option in other regions. Furthermore, this is coupled to a 4500 mAh battery and 25 watts wired charging. There will be wireless charging support but unknown if what rating.

The remaining hardware setup is composed of a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen in the same minimalist design and water-resistant build as the standard Galaxy S23 (review). Plus, the rear camera module is going to be headlined by a 50 MP main sensor coupled to a 12 MP telephoto and 8 MP ultrawide, which are all a big step up from the previous Galaxy FE model. Lastly, the device boots Android 13 with four planned OS upgrades.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Take off $65 when you order the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256 GB storage from Amazon.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be a better buy than the Pixel 8 or the iPhone 15 if it comes out with a cheaper price tag? Share to us your answers in the comment section below.