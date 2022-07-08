The Galaxy S22 Ultra may soon rock a color that Prince would love...

Famed and sorely missed rock star Prince would like jump at the rumor suggesting the company could be introducing a perfectly pleasing color. The new rumor suggests that several of the Galaxy S22 family could sport the family’s second shade of purple.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy S22 "Exclusive Color 5G" has been leaked.

Could mean the Korean giant is stepping away from the "norm".

Release is immensely anticipated.

One can already find a shade of violet in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy 22 Plus in some parts of the world. But this new chatter hints that yet another hue is on its way, despite the kind of confusion that runs rampant in the rumor mills of the tech world: What device will get what color and when and why? To be sure, the "why" in this case is obvious: Purple is an awesome color!

IceUniverse, a widely-listened to leakers tipped us off that some kind of new “lavender purple” iteration of the Galaxy S22 is on its way. We honestly don't know many more details on an expected delivery date, or even which S22 family members will have this hue of red and blue.

It seems that the new color of Galaxy S22, lavender purple, is coming. pic.twitter.com/cCJWnAYEty — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2022

For those many of you regular readers of NextPit, I'm sure you've read several times about my love of colorful things, as it suits my personality. Regarding the color purple for the S22, yet another report has surfaced hinting that this chose shade may be that it’s designed for the S22 Ultra. If you think about it, that particular phone doesn't have many color choices at all, namely Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red.

Yet another teaser—this one in Indonesia— flirts with the language “S22 Exclusive Color 5G coming soon”, further discussing the Samsung is seriously stepping out of box and upping its bright, happy, and colorful side.

So, with all these rumors, who to trust?

We strive to stay objective, so with that in mind, Samsung is sure to hit us some new news in August, pertaining to the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so perhaps this would be the time to officially announce this new color for the S22 series, just in time for my birthday. And therefore only an official video from Asus has surfaced on the web for now.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22+ How about a GREEN Galaxy S22+? Get it for 30% off original price here! To device database

What do you think about Samsung's color choices amidst their lineup(s)? Are they inside or outside of the box? Let us know in the comments!