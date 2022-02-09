Samsung Galaxy S22: How to follow today's Galaxy Unpacked event

The time has finally arrived: Samsung unveils the Galaxy S22 , and with it, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra . When and where you can watch the livestream of the Galaxy Unpacked event? What else is there to see? Find out here!

It is now only a few hours until Samsung kicks off its first "Galaxy Unpacked" event of the year. We await with bated breath for Samsung to present the hotly awaited and frequently leaked Galaxy S22. Armed with the motto "Break the Rules of light", the South Korean company will reveal to us what its own hardware future looks like on February 9 from 7 a.m. PST onwards. As always, we can join the event via livestream. This trailer should get you in the mood for the event:

Galaxy Unpacked: How can you be there live?

Every time one of Samsung's events comes up, there are several places you can check out. There is of course Samsung's YouTube channel, but also the Samsung Newsroom* will also show the stream. You can also head directly to Samsung's website, where a countdown is already underway.

What will we get to see?

Secrets are precious commodities these days, and it is not something the Galaxy S22 can be said to have. This is because the Galaxy S22 and its two brothers have been leaked so many times that we have already gotten plenty of hints about the quality of the new smartphones. So, we get to see the successors of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. We can see that Samsung stays true to its design language in many ways.

We also expect the Exynos 2200 to feature here and also Samsung to have improved the cameras in some areas. Will the battery capacity shrink? How big are the displays? All this and everything else you need to know about the Galaxy S22 can, of course, be found here at NextPit right after the event. You will probably also read about the new tablets of the Galaxy Tab S8 series here, since they also experienced plenty of leaks recently.

