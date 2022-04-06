Galaxy S22 FE: Is Samsung ditching Exynos processors from flagships?

The Galaxy S22 FE isn't even official yet, but South Korean media are already reporting that Samsung might abandon its Exynos processor for its high-end smartphones. Thus, the Galaxy S22 FE could be released with a MediaTek SoC and this strategy reversal could even extend to the next Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Exynos 2200 is in trouble. According to the South Korean website Business Korea, Samsung is planning to drop its in-house processors in favor of MediaTek chips in its next high-end smartphones.

The Business Korea article reports that Samsung plans to use the MediaTek chip in half of the Galaxy S22 FE smartphones that will be sold in Asian markets. The remaining stock will probably use a Snapdragon chipset.

MediaTek chips even in the next flagships of 2023?

In itself, the switch from an Exynos SoC to MediaTek doesn't shock me that much on Samsung's Galaxy FE range. The South Korean media mentions in any case that there will be two versions, one MediaTek and another, probably with a Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm.

The Galaxy S21 FE launched last January already offered the Snapdragon 888 even in Europe. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which featured a Snapdragon 865 (only in this 5G version).

But what's interesting is that the article mentioned above claims that Samsung might continue this strategy and extend it to its flagship lineup, the upcoming Galaxy S23. This would be the first time that Samsung will integrate a MediaTek chip into one of its high-end smartphones. In general, Samsung reserves the Taiwanese manufacturer's SoC for its mid-range or even entry-level Galaxy A models.

Samsung has had some problems with its Exynos 2200. The manufacturer had to admit that it was hampering some applications and games, and I personally noticed serious performance issues in my review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the manufacturer has also worked hard to fix its problems, rolling out an update trying to fix the GOS (Game Optimization System) in mid-March.

I discussed this with a member of the German NextPit community and after re-running benchmarks, I could see clear improvements. In any case, the debate against or for Exynos is a tradition among Samsung users and their detractors.

Do you think the switch to MediaTek could be beneficial for Samsung and its users? Which would you prefer: a Galaxy S22 FE with a MediaTek or Snapdragon SOC?