It's official: The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be unveiled soon!

After some rumors, it's now official — the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled at the Unpacked event on February 8! Tae Moon Roh — President of MX Business Samsung — posted a comment in the Samsung newsroom talking about the next chapter of Samsung smartphones, the S22, which could get a new name in 2022.

The president of Samsung's mobile division promised that customers were listened to during the development of the new Samsung flagship. For example, he says, it was a surprise to many that no Galaxy Note series appeared last year. In addition, many customers had positive feedback about the S Pen of the Galaxy S21 Ultra . Together with a small hint from TM Roh, these statements strongly suggest that a rumor about the nomenclature of the smartphone might prove true.

So far, it was nothing more than a rumor, but now it's official: the new Samsung Galaxy S series will be unveiled at the Unpacked event on February 8. TM Roh published an editorial on the South Korean's website in which he talks about the development of Samsung smartphones . He explains that Samsung will always try to be one step ahead of its time. In this regard, he calls the development of Samsung phones so far a "breaking the rules in smartphone history".

Is the Galaxy Ultra the new Galaxy Note?

The entire editorial is riddled with puns that allude to the Galaxy Note. Moon talks about past rule-breaking and mentions the Note in particular, which was released in 2011 with a large display. By the standards of the time, it was actually quite bulky with its 5.3-inch display. Again and again, he uses variations of the word "Note," which leaves the question open: Will the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra possibly not be called Ultra at all?

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created." - TM Moon, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics

Moon also mentions some features that we can expect in the new Galaxy. For example, we should be able to "own the night" and take the best photos and videos possible with a smartphone. To "dominate the day", the S22 is supposed to have the necessary tools and the corresponding speed that you won't find in any other smartphone. These are certainly allusions to the Exynos 2200 processor. Moreover, Samsung now wants to make smartphone history again after the Note from 2011 and the Galaxy Fold Z from 2019.

Some time ago, a rumor emerged that already mentioned the integration of the S Pen in the most expensive model of Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup. The approach to the design of the Note series was also listed in the statement. The rumor already claimed that a name change would be possible!

Are you already looking forward to the new Samsung S22? Do you think the name of the Galaxy S22 Ultra could change? Let us know in the comments!