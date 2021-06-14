Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specs, price, release date and other leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is perhaps one of the most anticipated Samsung smartphones this year after the excellent surprise that was the Galaxy S20 FE. While waiting for its official launch, find all the news and leaks on the design, price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Supposed to be a middle ground between the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ while being Samsung's cheapest high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE has the tough task to offer as good a value for money as its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE. So this article will be updated regularly as more information about the smartphone is confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged release date

In 2020, Samsung announced that it would now launch an FE or Fan Edition version of its flagships every year. So it makes sense to anticipate a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release sometime in September, like last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the device though. Back in March, however, Evan Blass leaked what he claimed to be Samsung's roadmap for the coming months. It showed an event called FE Unpacked.

Samsung's alleged roadmap for 2021. / © Evan Blass via Voice

The second Unpacked keynote was traditionally reserved for Samsung's Galaxy Note and then foldable smartphones and was held in August. So this leak could hint at a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch on August 19, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

However, a leak (since deleted) from the South Korean daily ET News on June 13 claimed to reveal that Samsung would have decided to cancel the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE because of a shortage of components. This is information that Samsung has, at least in part, disputed.

As reported by Bloomberg on the same day, Samsung confirmed that "while we cannot discuss the details of an unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension". A statement that doesn't mean much.

Nothing has been decided, yet. But Samsung has also not confirmed that the launch will be maintained or when it will be held. Personally, I wouldn't bet so much on the August 19 date anymore.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged design

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should logically carry on the visual language of the Galaxy S21 line. Back in April, the first 3D renders leaked by our national OnLeaks confirmed this assumption.

With its 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm, the smartphone should be between the sizes of the base Galaxy S21 (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm) and the Galaxy S21 Plus (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm). But it's more or less the same design with that camera module merging with the rest of the shell on one of the edges. I'll let you see the 3D render below.