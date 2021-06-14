Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specs, price, release date and other leaks
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is perhaps one of the most anticipated Samsung smartphones this year after the excellent surprise that was the Galaxy S20 FE. While waiting for its official launch, find all the news and leaks on the design, price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Supposed to be a middle ground between the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ while being Samsung's cheapest high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE has the tough task to offer as good a value for money as its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE. So this article will be updated regularly as more information about the smartphone is confirmed.
Summary:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The presumed release date
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged design
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Alleged specifications
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Alleged price
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged release date
In 2020, Samsung announced that it would now launch an FE or Fan Edition version of its flagships every year. So it makes sense to anticipate a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release sometime in September, like last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the device though. Back in March, however, Evan Blass leaked what he claimed to be Samsung's roadmap for the coming months. It showed an event called FE Unpacked.
The second Unpacked keynote was traditionally reserved for Samsung's Galaxy Note and then foldable smartphones and was held in August. So this leak could hint at a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch on August 19, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
However, a leak (since deleted) from the South Korean daily ET News on June 13 claimed to reveal that Samsung would have decided to cancel the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE because of a shortage of components. This is information that Samsung has, at least in part, disputed.
As reported by Bloomberg on the same day, Samsung confirmed that "while we cannot discuss the details of an unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension". A statement that doesn't mean much.
Nothing has been decided, yet. But Samsung has also not confirmed that the launch will be maintained or when it will be held. Personally, I wouldn't bet so much on the August 19 date anymore.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged design
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should logically carry on the visual language of the Galaxy S21 line. Back in April, the first 3D renders leaked by our national OnLeaks confirmed this assumption.
With its 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm, the smartphone should be between the sizes of the base Galaxy S21 (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm) and the Galaxy S21 Plus (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm). But it's more or less the same design with that camera module merging with the rest of the shell on one of the edges. I'll let you see the 3D render below.
Other leaks from Evan Blass on June 8 showed the Galaxy S21 FE in many new colors that Samsung could potentially offer. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE last year came in six different colors with very pop, very flashy tones.
This time around, the colors allegedly chosen by Samsung for its alleged Galaxy S21 FE look wiser, more sober. Finally, the 3D renders don't show a 3.5mm jack price.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The alleged spec sheet
There are very few rumors about the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE so far, and when you see the efforts Samsung has made on the price of the base Samsung Galaxy S21, you wonder how the manufacturer will manage to offer an even more competitive price without distorting the user experience.
But let's assume that it would be a mid-range version between the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus that would retain a triple rear camera module with a 64MP sensor, a 120Hz flat screen and a Snapdragon 888 SoC. All this, while being sold 100 euros cheaper. What concessions will Samsung make?
A first element of answer comes to us from a leak of a benchmark on Geekbench relayed on June 5th by the tech press. It showed the score of a device with the model number "SM-G990B", which has already been associated with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Geekbench listing indicated that the device was packing 5.20 GB of RAM. Where the base Galaxy S21 offers 8GB, the S21 FE could settle for 6 GB to lower its price.
This does not rule out other variants with more RAM. Another Geekbench listing leaked on June 10 showed the same SM-G990B model, this time with 8 GB of RAM. Note that each of these leaked benchmarks indicated that the model was equipped with the Snapdragon 888.
In addition, another track that Samsung could explore to reduce the price of the Galaxy S21 FE would concern the battery. According to a rumor relayed last April by Galaxy Club, a Dutch site dedicated to Samsung, the Galaxy S21FE could embark only a battery of 4,500 mAh.
This is identical to what the Galaxy S20 FE offered last year. It's also 500 mAh more than the base Galaxy S21 battery but 300 mAh less than the Galaxy S21 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The presumed price
A report from HeraldCorp, a South Korean media outlet, dated June 6 claims that Samsung will market the Galaxy S21 FE between "700,000 and 800,000 won" in South Korea. This price is significantly lower than the 899,800 won set by Samsung for the Galaxy S20 FE last year.
As a reminder, when it was released, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was sold from $699 for the 5G version in 6/128.
This year, Samsung has marked a significant price drop across its Galaxy S21 range. The base S21 was priced at $799 when it was released. Can Samsung afford to break prices even more this year?
What makes me say this is that Samsung has stopped offering 4G variants of its high-end smartphones since the Galaxy S21. This practice is only found on its mid-range, with the Galaxy A52 for example.
So much for the information and leaks that are circulating around the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This article will be updated regularly until the official release of the smartphone. Are you waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? What do you think of the smartphone so far? Tell us all about it in the comments!
