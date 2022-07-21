Popular Samsung model may not be seen in 2022: Better never than late?

Samsung caused confusion at the beginning of the year with the release of the Galaxy S21 FE shortly before the presentation of the new S22 series. According to the latest information, the successor model, which is the fan edition of the S22 series, will not be released. Thus, the manufacturer wants to ensure the production of another model.

TL;DR

Galaxy S22 series will not get a fan edition.

Capacity is to be put into the production of the S22 Ultra instead.

Strategy already decided according to "The Elec".

Apparently, Samsung will not add a fan edition to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series models. This is according to information from the Korean news site, The Elec. This decision is said to be justified by the ongoing chip crisis, which also affects large manufacturers like Samsung. According to The Elec, the freed-up capacities will benefit the production of the S22 Ultra.

Samsung's current flagship not only scored very well in our review, but as one of the best smartphones of the year with a stylus, it is also an ideal successor to the Note series. Since the Ultra model turns out to be more lucrative for Samsung despite the lack of chips, the manufacturer might be betting on the right horse. However, the "fan editions" still play a role in Samsung's future plans.

An S23 FE is still said to be in planning

The Elec also learned that Samsung is counting on the success of an S23 FE—Samsung wants to sell three million units of this model next year. So, if you are a fan of the manufacturer's fan editions, you will have to use your current smartphone for some time because the S23 FE will be released—in a best case scenario—in the fall of 2023 and in the worst case scenario in early 2024.

The Galaxy S21 FE will apparently not get a successor for the time being / © Samsung

Overall, it is astonishing how much Samsung's strategy is coming apart at the seams due to the chip shortage. This first became clear with the much-too-late release of the Galaxy S21 FE, which fell short before the presentation of the current S22 series. At that time, I told you about how nonsensical I found this release date, with Samsung missing the hype train of the Galaxy S21 Fe. The latest reports from The Elec definitely confirm my assumptions despite positive results in our S21 FE test.

We can be pretty sure that Samsung will unveil its new foldables on August 10 with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and surprising Galaxy Z Flip 4 . The company already announced a corresponding Unpacked event. Since we already know a lot about the new foldables, I am almost more curious if Samsung will address the chip shortage and the resulting problems during the event, because so far, Samsung's responses to the problems have been pretty confusing and opaque.

Would you be disappointed if Samsung skipped the fan edition of the S22 series? And would you like to see more openness from the manufacturer? Write it down in the comments!