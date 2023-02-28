Galaxy Ring: This is how Samsung's first smart ring tracker will be called

Authored by: Jade Bryan
ultrahuman smart ring tracker
© Ultrahuman

Following the teaser of Samsung's next-gen smart AR/VR glasses at Unpacked 2023, a new trademark filing indicates that the Koreans have another unannounced Galaxy wearable in the works. This also confirms the device, which is a smart ring, could be launched in the near future.

Samsung has been making Galaxy smartwatches for more than a decade. Apparently, they are now on the next stage of introducing a new wearable form factor as they were seen busy securing trademark rights for a smart ring tracker.

Samsung Galaxy Ring health and sleep tracker

It was spotted by Dutch publication GalaxyClub that Samsung was recently awarded with the “Galaxy Ring” trademark by KIPRIS or South Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service. Apart from the name, the only detail revealed is the device will come in a smart ring shape and will be utilized to monitor a user's health and sleep indicators.

There were already previous reports suggesting Samsung was working on a smart ring, but the latest progress only provides significant evidence of the company racing to expand its wearable lineup. And it is not only Samsung that has shown intentions of launching more compact health or fitness trackers.

Apple smart ring as controller for Reality AR VR headset
Apple rings used in controlling a Reality-based headset / © Patently Apple

Apple is also developing a smart ring

Clues were seen that Apple has been developing iterations of a smart ring. The iPhone-maker could pair the ring to its future mixed or extended reality headsets in addition to utilizing it as a basic health and fitness tracker. Similarly, Samsung is capable of doing the same application to its next-gen XR or extended reality headset, but we'll need to wait to confirm this.

Besides Apple and Samsung, smaller and new players like Ultrahuman and Oura offer smart rings for consumers. The former is also more known for its M1 blood glucose monitoring device. 

Which major manufacturers among Apple, Meta, Samsung, or Google do you think would deliver a wearable or headset that will bring a comparable breakthrough similar to the first iPhone? We're eager to hear your answers in the comment section.

Via: SamMobile Source: Galaxy Club

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Latest articles

