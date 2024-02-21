Galaxy Ring: Samsung's Ring Tracker is Rumored to Debut in July

Samsung has confirmed the existence of its first smart ring tracker back at the Galaxy S24 event in January. And since then, the company has decided to play the long game, leaving the actual launch date and specs of the wearable just about unknown. However, a new report from Samsung's home turf alleges the Galaxy Ring will be announced in July.

Samsung Galaxy Ring release date and features

South Korean ET News has mentioned in its latest report that Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy Ring sometime in July at its second Unpacked event. Notably, the timing would align it with the debut of the Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The launch window would make sense as it could be a stretch if the company decides to pick a later date.

The publication has also given some key features of the Galaxy Ring, although some appear to be questionable. According to them, the tracker will feature “blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions”, which could meant of blood oxygen and heart rate, considering those two features won't be feasible in a ring size.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring features multiple sensors and a charging contact on its inner side. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Ring is said to support sleep tracking and wireless payment through NFC. The ring will also be available in eight different sizes, although the exact color options are not revealed. In addition, the ring is tipped to be “impressively light” based on the first-hand experience of a user.

While the current state of the Galaxy Ring is in the testing and prototyping phase, Samsung is expected to begin the mass production of the smart ring in the second quarter or by the start of April.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring will be the first of its type that is coming from a major smartphone manufacture. At the same time, this will rival the likes of Oura Ring Horizon and Ultrahuman Ring Air. Chinese companies are set to follow Samsung as well, such as with Oppo's plan for a smart ring revealed in a patent. So far, current developments suggest Apple's smart ring is far from being materialized.

