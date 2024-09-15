I’m sticking to my stance on smart rings: They’re not really fitness devices, but more geared towards health monitoring. Sure, fitness plays a big role in overall health, but there’s a distinction. And this is where Samsung had a real shot at bridging the gap—but they missed it. The Galaxy Ring? Solid build quality, no doubt. But what about its health and fitness features? Let's take a look at the data and see what it shows us.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Ring Good Premium build quality

No subscription required

Up to 5-day battery life

Convenient charging case Bad Not really designed with fitness tracking in mind

Some features are locked into Samsung's ecosystem

Compact & Comfortable I wore the ring for pretty much everything, only taking it off when washing dishes or my hands. So, naturally, I expected to see some scratches—but after almost a month of use, the Titanium cover is still scratch-free. That’s impressive. On top of that, the Galaxy Ring is compact, lightweight, and super comfortable to wear on the index finger, which is where it’s designed to sit . Like any smart ring on the market, the Galaxy Ring comes with its own design quirks, such as a distinct concave shape. Samsung has even added a subtle notch at the bottom to help users get the placement just right. Pros: Available in nine sizes with a sizing kit option.

Lightweight and compact.

Designed for the index finger, making it unobtrusive when worn correctly.

IP68 certification and water-resistant up to 10 ATM. Cons: Thicker than typical jewelry, which might be uncomfortable for some. The concave design of the Galaxy Ring gives it a unique and distinctive form. / © nextpit Inside, the Galaxy Ring packs three key sensors: An accelerometer, a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to track blood circulation and oxygen levels, and a skin temperature sensor. For the best accuracy, these need to sit right under your index finger. Samsung's got you covered on fit too, offering the ring in nine sizes (5 to 13), and you can even grab a sizing kit beforehand—a smart move for getting the perfect fit and optimal experience. All of the technology in this device is integrated into the bottom of the ring. / © nextpit When the Galaxy Ring fits just right, it’s so low-key you might actually forget you’re wearing it—until the data starts rolling in. But, compared to your everyday jewelry, it's definitely a bit chunkier. That extra thickness is the price you pay for all the advanced tech packed inside.

Software & Compatibility The Galaxy Ring is compatible with Samsung and other Android devices, though there are some expected limitations. You’ll need the Galaxy Wearable app to manage the Ring, and all your health and fitness data will sync through the Galaxy Health app . Pros: Clean and intuitive UI/UX.

Find My Ring feature on board within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung adheres to key data privacy regulations in the US and Europe. Cons: A somewhat infantilized UI.

Requires a smartphone connection due to lack of display.

Some features are limited with non-Galaxy devices.

Wellness & Fitness Features Thanks to their form factor, smart rings are the ideal health companion. No distracting display or notification alerts pulling your attention away. Even with just a basic set of sensors, you don’t have to keep your phone on you to ensure your data is safe. Plus, it offers better battery life than most smartwatches and smartphones, so you won’t need to worry about charging it daily . When it comes to health tracking, the Galaxy Ring proves to be pretty reliable for heart rate monitoring, and after the latest update, its sleep metrics are almost on par with my reference device, the Apple Watch Series 9 (review). That said, while some fitness features and workout modes perform decently, the ring's form factor is undeniably a limiting factor. Pros: Advanced sleep monitoring, cycle tracking, and auto workout detection.

Energy Score provides a daily overview of mental and physical condition.

Includes sensors for continuous heart rate monitoring and skin temperature tracking.

Not really designed with fitness tracking in mind. Cons: Data reliability is heavily dependent on software updates. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is equipped with a heart monitoring sensor, a temperature sensor, and is capable of detecting workouts. / © nextpit The Galaxy Ring integrates seamlessly with the Health app, bringing familiar features like advanced sleep monitoring, cycle tracking, and auto workout detection for activities like walking and running. Like the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, it also offers the Energy Score—a daily snapshot of your mental and physical state. The Energy Score pulls from metrics like sleep duration, previous day's activities, average heart rate, and heart rate variability. While I’ve always valued my Whoop's Daily Overview, Samsung still has room to improve how this data is presented in the Health app. The Energy Score is meant to tell you how ready you are to tackle the day, and it’s surprisingly realistic. On days when I barely moved, it flagged my low activity, and it did the same when I had poor sleep or pushed past my strain target. What really stood out was seeing how it tracked changes related to my menstrual cycle, though making those connections definitely requires a good understanding of your body. Samsung Health app screenshot showing energy score metrics, including heart rate variability, skin temperature, and respiratory rate. © nextpit Samsung Health app screenshot showing energy score of 79, with tips on maintaining balance and sleep recommendations. © nextpit Samsung Health app screenshot showing energy score factors and their ratings. © nextpit Samsung Health app screenshot displaying energy score factors, previous day activity, and activity levels. © nextpit Samsung Health app showing energy score with heart rate, variability, and skin temperature during sleep data. © nextpit Samsung Health app screenshot showing energy score factors and their ratings. © nextpit In my reviews, I like to zero in on specific features to give you a more relatable, hands-on perspective. For the Galaxy Ring, I’ll be taking a closer look at its sleep tracking and running analysis. But before we get into that, there’s something I need to call out: this device really needed a major update to prove itself credible. Just a few days ago, I was ready to write off the Galaxy Ring. The sleep tracking was all over the place, and the heart rate readings were consistently higher than what I was getting from my trusted devices. A quick search showed I wasn’t alone in this frustration. But then, on Tuesday, September 10, Samsung dropped an update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which also optimized the health app. And here’s the thing: Since that phone (and the Wearable app) update, my heart rate readings have been in sync with my chest strap, and the sleep data has gotten a lot closer to what I see on my Apple Watch Series 9—which is known for being pretty spot-on with sleep stages. Samsung Health app showing sleep stages with times and durations for Awake, REM, Light, and Deep sleep of September 12. © nextpit Apple Health app sleep tracking showing time in bed and sleep stages of September 12. © nextpit So, while this update was a welcome fix, it’s worth noting that the accuracy of Samsung Health is still highly dependent on regular software updates. That’s something you’ll want to keep in mind. Sleep Metrics Let’s be real—sleep analysis is one of the toughest things for a smart device to nail, especially when it’s not a dedicated medical tool. But some of the algorithms powering the health app are getting pretty good at combining heart rate and motion sensor data to better map out your sleep stages. Devices running the latest One UI 6.1, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, have actually delivered fairly reliable sleep stage tracking in my experience. Plus, Samsung throws in an AI-powered sleep coach that needs about three weeks of data to generate insights into your sleep habits. It's cool to see what it has to say, but don't expect it to revolutionize your sleep routine. Still, it’s a nice little educational tool. Your sleep metrics also feed into an overall energy score, so accuracy is key here. If the data’s off, you’ll need to rely on your own body awareness to correct it. That said, the Galaxy Ring has been solid for me, giving readings that align with other devices and my own sense of how rested I feel. If yours isn’t hitting the mark, double-check that both the Ring and companion device have the latest software updates. Samsung Health app showing sleep data: 7h 12m sleep time, excellent score 94. © nextpit Samsung Health app Sleep section showing a score of 94, excellent sleep time, and recovery percentages. © nextpit Samsung Health app sleep score: 94, 20 points above age group average, with health score guidelines. © nextpit Samsung Health app sleep analysis showing stages and blood oxygen levels. © nextpit Samsung Health app showing sleep data: blood oxygen and skin temperature graphs. © nextpit Samsung Health app sleep tracking interface showing sleep time and score. © nextpit Samsung Health app sleep tracking interface showing sleep consistency and achievements. © nextpit Running Stats For this example, I used a running session after updating One UI, along with the Health and Wear apps. While it’s tricky to run with the Galaxy Ring—since sweat makes the ring slip around—you can still manage. It tends to slide off your index finger, and with no strap to adjust it, there’s not much you can do except ensure it’s positioned correctly, with the notch at the base of your finger. The Ring can automatically recognize your workout and track metrics like duration, distance, pace, heart rate, cadence, and steps. However, since it lacks built-in GPS, you’ll need to carry your smartphone to track maps and routes. Samsung tracks heart rate across five zones, and that’s pretty much all you’ll get. Samsung Health app displaying workout details: 3.19 km, duration 24:37, avg pace 07'41"/km, heart rate 145 bpm. © nextpit Samsung Health app screen showing running stats: pace, heart rate, and lap times. © nextpit Samsung Health app displaying running stats and heart rate zones. © nextpit Samsung Health app showing heart rate zones and data with average and maximum heart rate. © nextpit Samsung Health app showing lap times and distance on a map. © nextpit Samsung Health app displaying running workout details including duration, distance, heart rate, and pace chart. © nextpit In my opinion, the Galaxy Ring isn’t really designed for fitness tracking; it's more suited for step counting and overall wellness monitoring. It’s an interesting addition, but not ideal for fitness enthusiasts. That said, it delivered results close to my Wahoo chest strap. If you're using the Samsung Health app, you can also pair a chest strap as an accessory for even more accurate heart rate data—but the Ring's PPG sensor already does a decent job on its own. Samsung Health app displaying workout details on Avg. heart rate of 145 bpm and Max. heart rate of 162 bpm… © nextpit … While the Wahoo app activity details showing heart rate for the same running session shows Avg. heart rate of 144 bpm and Max. heart rate of 163 bpm. © nextpit

Battery Life & Charging Samsung claims the Galaxy Ring can last up to 7 days on a single charge, but battery life depends on the size of the ring—the bigger the ring, the more battery it holds. Since I’m using a size 8, one of the smaller versions, I averaged about 5 days, which is decent, but not quite on par with the 8 days I got from the RingConn Gen 2 during my testing . Pros: Up to 7 days of battery life—depending on the ring size.

Travel Case Charger allows charging anywhere, similar to earbuds.

Travel case features an LED ring to display the remaining energy level. Cons: - The Galaxy Ring charging case features an LED indicator that displays the charging level of the smart ring. / © nextpit The Galaxy Ring takes about 65 minutes to fully charge, but what really stands out is Samsung’s inclusion of a travel case charger. Just like with earbuds, you can charge the ring on the go without worrying about proper alignment. In just 30 minutes of charging, you can get the battery up to 50%, which is enough to last you almost three days. The case holds enough juice for up to six full charges, meaning you won’t need to recharge the case for over a month. When you do, it’s as simple as plugging in a USB-C cable. Plus, there’s a button on the case that lights up an LED ring, showing the remaining power. The transparent design is sleek and functional—definitely a nice touch.

Technical Specifications Galaxy Ring Product Galaxy Ring Image Dimensions and Weight 7.0 × 2.6 mm, 2,3 g (Size 5) until 3,0 g (Size 13)

Charging case: 48.9 × 48.9 × 24.5 mm, 61,3 g Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold Sizes Nine (Sizes: US 5, US 6, US 7, US 8, US 9, US 10, US 11, US 12,

US 13) Sensors Acceleration sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Infrared temperature sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Certifications 10 ATM4, IP68 / Titan-Finish Battery 18 mAh (US 5, US 6, US 7)

19,5 mAh (US 8, US 9, US 10, US 11)

23,5 mAh (US 12, US 13)

Charging case: 361 mAh Software versions Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: One UI 6.1

Samsung Health app: 6.27.2.009

Wearable app: Q50XWWU2AXFI