Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on: top of the class

"Ultra" is once again the word Samsung is using for its the top of the line device. After the S-series in spring, the Note series now also gets its annual update. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs at least $1,299, and has all the technology you could possibly need in a trouser pocket.

What I like about the Note 20 Ultra...

... the camera (hardware)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a promising camera setup. The protruding camera hump, however, can hardly be described as such due to its sheer size. I have certainly seen smaller bumps before. But of course, the 108-megapixel sensor, which is huge by smartphone standards, has to go somewhere. We already know the sensor from the S20 Ultra, the requirements for really great photos are there. Samsung uses an ultra-wide-angle lens, which brings more of the subject into the picture than most of its competitors with its enormous angle of view.

But there is one innovation compared to the S20 Ultra: behind the fivefold optical telephoto lens there is now only a 12-megapixel image sensor instead of a 48-megapixel sensor. Accordingly, Samsung now only writes a "50x Space Zoom" on its advertising material - but at least not on the back of the housing.

The camera hump is enormous. But no wonder, the sensors have to be somewhere. / © NextPit

Of course, we can't judge the image quality after a short hands-on. However, the technical requirements for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were similarly promising - and here, unfortunately, the software was not yet ready for the market launch. The algorithms produced some glaring image errors, which Samsung only got halfway under control with various updates over the course of the months. Whether the Note 20 Ultra gets a better start will only be shown in our detailed camera review. While the software still has to prove itself, I definitely like the camera hardware.

... the S-Pen

As already written at the beginning: n obody can do pens as well as Samsung . The integration of the stylus control into the operating system is, and remains, great. According to the motto "never change a winning team", the software innovations are rather small. There are a few new waving gestures for the S-pen. If you want to activate the 50x zoom with circular gestures, you can. After what felt like two minutes, I had cranked myself from "1x" to "10x" and had a sore wrist to show for it.

But to ensure that the new pen deserves its name "S-Pen Ultra", there is actually one more useful innovation: Samsung wants to reduce the input latency of the pen from 42 to 9 milliseconds. Unfortunately, I couldn't make a direct comparison between the Note 10 and the Note 20 Ultra, but in any case, the pen input felt wonderfully direct.

Defector: The S-Pen has changed sides and is now - seen from behind - on the right side of the housing. / © NextPit

... the high-end fireworks

Granted, everything should feel amazing for the money you are paying, but it's still just awesome to hold a device in your hand that brings along pretty much everything you could ask for. For example, there is the great and fluid 120-Hz display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels spread across 6.9 inches, whereby the rounded edges are certainly a matter of taste. Fpr those who can't get used to the curves, the Galaxy Note 20 has a flat display.

If you prefer a "flat" display, the Galaxy Note 20 (left) will make you happy. / © NextPit

For the SoC, the Samsung Note-usually in Europe uses the Exynos SoC of the current S-generation. In the USA, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon is used. That means you are getting the impressive Snapdragon 865+ here. The chip has up to 12 GB of RAM and either 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage available. Unlike its little brother, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra even has a microSD slot onboard.

Above the display is a wide-angle camera with 10 megapixels. / © NextPit

Furthermore, there is a 4,500 mAh battery including wireless quick charging (15 watts) and wireless reverse charging. The quick-charge function via cable is quite conventional at 25W. Also on board: the new WiFi 6 and the wireless standard UWB.

UWB is a kind of Bluetooth on steroids, which not only enables wireless communication, but also localizes the individual communication partners with centimeter precision. In the coming years, UWB will be used to open front doors, start cars, or precisely locate lost objects. And the Note 20 Ultra can do it already today. Or at least tomorrow - with our pre-series device the feature was unfortunately not yet ready.