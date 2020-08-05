Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on: top of the class
"Ultra" is once again the word Samsung is using for its the top of the line device. After the S-series in spring, the Note series now also gets its annual update. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs at least $1,299, and has all the technology you could possibly need in a trouser pocket.
Good
- ✓Successful camera setup
- ✓Unbeatable pen handling
- ✓Great, high-end equipment
- ✓Chic design (new colors!)
Bad
- ✕Incredibly expensive
- ✕Stupid marketing
Who is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for?
The unique selling point of the Note series is the stylus integrated into the case. Yes, there may be other smartphones that come with a stylus and/or may even have "Note" in their name. But honestly, Samsung has been building pen-based smartphones for nearly a decade now and has become really good at it.
The Note 20 Ultra is thus aimed at all creative people who don't want to do without a pen even in 2020 - whether they want to scribble handwritten notes, doodle around in boring meetings or comment on documents, pictures, and presentations. And since the stylus was equipped with Bluetooth and position and acceleration sensors in the previous generation of Notes, it also works much more independently.
What I like about the Note 20 Ultra...
... the camera (hardware)
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a promising camera setup. The protruding camera hump, however, can hardly be described as such due to its sheer size. I have certainly seen smaller bumps before. But of course, the 108-megapixel sensor, which is huge by smartphone standards, has to go somewhere. We already know the sensor from the S20 Ultra, the requirements for really great photos are there. Samsung uses an ultra-wide-angle lens, which brings more of the subject into the picture than most of its competitors with its enormous angle of view.
But there is one innovation compared to the S20 Ultra: behind the fivefold optical telephoto lens there is now only a 12-megapixel image sensor instead of a 48-megapixel sensor. Accordingly, Samsung now only writes a "50x Space Zoom" on its advertising material - but at least not on the back of the housing.
Of course, we can't judge the image quality after a short hands-on. However, the technical requirements for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were similarly promising - and here, unfortunately, the software was not yet ready for the market launch. The algorithms produced some glaring image errors, which Samsung only got halfway under control with various updates over the course of the months. Whether the Note 20 Ultra gets a better start will only be shown in our detailed camera review. While the software still has to prove itself, I definitely like the camera hardware.
... the S-Pen
As already written at the beginning: n obody can do pens as well as Samsung . The integration of the stylus control into the operating system is, and remains, great. According to the motto "never change a winning team", the software innovations are rather small. There are a few new waving gestures for the S-pen. If you want to activate the 50x zoom with circular gestures, you can. After what felt like two minutes, I had cranked myself from "1x" to "10x" and had a sore wrist to show for it.
But to ensure that the new pen deserves its name "S-Pen Ultra", there is actually one more useful innovation: Samsung wants to reduce the input latency of the pen from 42 to 9 milliseconds. Unfortunately, I couldn't make a direct comparison between the Note 10 and the Note 20 Ultra, but in any case, the pen input felt wonderfully direct.
... the high-end fireworks
Granted, everything should feel amazing for the money you are paying, but it's still just awesome to hold a device in your hand that brings along pretty much everything you could ask for. For example, there is the great and fluid 120-Hz display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels spread across 6.9 inches, whereby the rounded edges are certainly a matter of taste. Fpr those who can't get used to the curves, the Galaxy Note 20 has a flat display.
For the SoC, the Samsung Note-usually in Europe uses the Exynos SoC of the current S-generation. In the USA, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon is used. That means you are getting the impressive Snapdragon 865+ here. The chip has up to 12 GB of RAM and either 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage available. Unlike its little brother, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra even has a microSD slot onboard.
Furthermore, there is a 4,500 mAh battery including wireless quick charging (15 watts) and wireless reverse charging. The quick-charge function via cable is quite conventional at 25W. Also on board: the new WiFi 6 and the wireless standard UWB.
UWB is a kind of Bluetooth on steroids, which not only enables wireless communication, but also localizes the individual communication partners with centimeter precision. In the coming years, UWB will be used to open front doors, start cars, or precisely locate lost objects. And the Note 20 Ultra can do it already today. Or at least tomorrow - with our pre-series device the feature was unfortunately not yet ready.
What I don't like about Note 20 Ultra...
... the price
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs £1,179/$1,299 in the cheapest version. If the prices of Samsung smartphones weren't as constant as the Wirecard stock market price in June, you'd like to shake the South Koreans awake one by one. But of course, the providers are of course happy about gigantic RRPs, with which they can calculate contracts for their customers and get higher monthly rates out of their pockets.
Realistically, the price should fall relatively quickly back down to thee figures. If we apply the price drop curve of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to the RRP of the Note 20 Ultra, it should be below £/$1,000 by November, three months after the launch. That's still high, of course.
... the marketing
Just because everyone's doing it by now doesn't make it any better. I think it is impertinent to advertise a product with features that are very limited in their use by the end-user. In particular, I'm referring to the 50x Space Zoom that Samsung gives its Note 20 Ultra. The image quality with the 50x zoom is and remains lousy.
A quick calculation to illustrate this. The telephoto lens has a 5x optical zoom and 12-megapixel resolution. To obtain a 50x digital/hybrid magnification from the 5x optical zoom, multiply the magnification by 10.
Each time a magnification is applied, the image resolution is divided by the square of the magnification. Basically, if I have a 12 MP sensor, a 10x zoom divides the resolution by 10x10, or 100.
With the 50x zoom, you end up with only one-hundredth of the original 12 megapixels - that's 120 kilopixels or about 400x300 pixels. Which is really not transcendent in terms of level of detail
I'm not a big Apple fan myself, but you really have to give the company from Cupertino respect: it doesn't lower itself to such cheap marketing . And I am firmly convinced that Samsung doesn't need to. So leave that shit alone - your mobile phone has an optical eightfold zoom, that's it!
Early Verdict
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a good chance of being at the top of the list of the best smartphones of 2020, and the hardware is fantastic, and Samsung has also done a great job on the software side, especially when it comes to security features and S-pen operation. The in-house Android interface is of course a matter of taste, but it's definitely proven. The numerous security features under the Knox umbrella are also praiseworthy.
There is no question that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a great smartphone. But if you can do without the S-pen, you are guaranteed to find equal or even better smartphones for less money.
