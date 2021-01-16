Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review: Chic alternative to the Mi Band

AMOLED display, a seemingly never-ending battery life, and a feeling as though it is barely there when you sleep - did Samsung accidentally send me the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 as a review unit? Of course not! However, at first glance, Samsung seems to have taken aim at Xiaomi's hugely popular fitness tracker with the Galaxy Fit 2. This review also points to how Samsung's heart rate monitor has improved when it comes to (more) accurate pulse taking.

Where the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 scores

Exceptional battery life

As I already mentioned in my recommended list of best fitness trackers, these smart wearable devices must fulfil the following criteria in my opinion: To keep track of all the vital statistics and fitness activities of the wearer as completely and conveniently as possible. And here, rarely has a fitness tracker convinced me as much as the Galaxy Fit 2.

The charging clip is held in place by two small plastic pins. Not the most convenient solution but a workable one / © NextPit

Concerning its battery life which Samsung stated on its homepage as 21 days, it actually lived up to its reputation in real-life. Throughout the entire month that I wore the fitness tracker around my wrist, I had to charge it exactly once. At the end of this review, the remaining battery level still stood at 53 percent and at times I even suspected that the tracker was drawing its energy from kinetic movement or my body heat.

So the longer you use it, the more you forget that you need to charge the Fit 2. The operative keyword here being "forgotten": Thanks to its lightweight nature of just 21 grams and slim form factor, this fitness tracker literally disappears on your wrist. At its thickest point, the thing measures around an inch wide, and on my brute, impossibly massive and blatantly masculine wrists, the immovable part of the tracker fits perfectly with its rather short length of a mere six inches.

The Galaxy Fit 2's clasp is unfortunately quite loose / © NextPit

Only the clasp on the wristband ruins an otherwise perfect picture. Personally, I prefer closing mechanisms that work like a classic wristwatch. With the Galaxy Fit 2 however, the clasp is clipped on and then slid under each other. While this holds it in place very well, it is much more cumbersome when (no matter how rarely) removed. On top of that, you're constantly pricking your thumb with the retaining pin.

Aesthetics and UI design

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I'd still like to briefly note that I like the Fit 2's aesthetics. The sleek fitness tracker does not make any bold statements on your wrist and basically goes well with any outfit. When the high-quality AMOLED display with all of its 16 million colours light up, the entire shebang looks even better. The only drawback to the display is this: the device lacks an ambient light sensor and so you have to manually adjust the brightness via a swipe and a tap or via the app on your phone. I do have to inform you that it is bright enough for use under strong sunlight.

Samsung's beautiful operating system that is based on FreeRTOS also contributes to this, conjuring up beautiful and easily recognizable animations and icons on the 1.1-inch display. Using it is easy: all you need to do is to perform swipe gestures and make use of a capacitive button which is located below the display to get around. There are also 70 different watch faces to choose from for a more personal touch, but I'm not really interested in those for fitness trackers most of the time anyway.

Overall, I was mostly happy to scroll through the menus on the responsive display, which is a small, but clear advantage. The fact that Samsung uses 20 percent recycled plastic in the charger and produces packaging and user manual from recycled paper is also pleasing to vegan hipsters like me! Environmental protection must surely begin with the conscience, don't you think so?

Automatic tracking detection

Another obvious advantage in my opinion is the way the Galaxy Fit 2 automatically keeps track of your workouts. It's certainly not an innovative feature when you look at the spec-sheets of other models, but it's definitely something worth crowing about for a device in its price range.

The Galaxy Fit 2 is also able to keep track of when you're rushing to the bakery and understands when you're relaxed and strolling home with a roll in your mouth. Samsung's threshold between workout and normal wear is well calibrated and ensured, among other things, that the accidental workout stops, which are my big criticism, were at least recorded by the auto-tracking algorithm.

There is no GPS, but the pulse sensor is relatively accurate. Look! / © NextPit

The precision in its pulse rate measurement ranks pretty well, especially when I compared it to my reliable blood pressure monitor. As you can see in the photo, the result is exactly the same during my attempts to begin the measurements as close to each other as possible. However, measuring one's heart beat rate while remaining still is usually less of an issue with fitness trackers. As to how accurate the sensor is during workouts, I am unable to say. However, I could not find any particular discrepancies throughout my time with it.

Keeping track of time

There is one interesting function where everyone would most probably thumb their nose at in early 2019 would be this: the built-in timer for hand washing. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 counts down exactly 25 seconds while you wash your hands. However, since the tracker also records how often you washed your hands, one would be able to enjoy a little bit of additional motivational boost. What's more, there is also a reminder in the app so that you will not miss the next hand washing session.

With the feature, Samsung proves not only that they are responsive and adaptable to current circumstances, but also how far-reaching help from fitness trackers can be. I always welcome it when manufacturers try to implement unconventional features. While the handwashing function is not a must-have criterion when making a purchase, it is a decidedly welcome plus point.