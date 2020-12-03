Galaxy Buds Pro: Samsung's new earbuds give hints on the Galaxy S21

After reports about the features of the next Galaxy Buds a few days ago, now alleged pictures of the new headphones have surfaced. They also allow us to draw conclusions about the Galaxy S21.

The in-ear headphones once traded under the name "Galaxy Buds Beyond" are now apparently to follow in the footsteps of Galaxy Buds+ as Galaxy Buds Pro. As Leaker Evan Blass further summarizes, they are also supposed to have a "beefier 500mAh battery". Added to this is the active noise cancelling (ANC) already mentioned earlier.

This is how the Galaxy Buds Pro should look in violet. / © Evan Blass x Voice

The real novelty, however, is the design of the new headphones that we can now see in the leaked photos. As expected, the small earplugs are following the Buds+ design and not the looks of the more recently presented Galaxy Beans Buds Live. In his pictures, the leaker shows the headphones and the charging case in violet.

Matching the charging case of the Galaxy Buds Pro. / © Evan Blass x Voice

Galaxy Buds Pro: leak gives a preview of S21 colours

But exactly this choice of colour obviously gives us a glimpse of at least one of the designs for the Galaxy S21, which is supposed to be released at the same time and matching the Galaxy Buds Pro. Max Weinbach responds on Twitter and agrees with the assumption that the S21 will also be available in violet.

Can confirm. Sadly still can’t show you guys the pictures I have.



What I will say is this color for the plastic back paired with a light copper frame on the S21. https://t.co/zyhimapNoP — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 2, 2020

Although he cannot show his pictures yet, he continues to say that the S21 will have a plastic back.

Back to the Galaxy Buds Pro report by Evan Blass. He also suspects that the old in-ear plugs will continue to be available. These old models could, however, drop in price to make room for the Buds Pro.

Blass is not yet convinced by the rumours that the Galaxy S21 will be available, earlier than usual, in January. Such reports about an "early Galaxy launch" are common and just as often incorrect. He is, therefore, a bit more cautious and only predicts that the Galaxy S21 and also the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in the first quarter of 2021.