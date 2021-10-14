Big discount on these Samsung earbuds: Grab it while it lasts!

Are you on the hunt for a great deal for earbuds? One of the best Samsung headsets, that won the heart of our editor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus , are now on a 33% discount in the official Samsung Amazon store.

In a nutshell:

Amazing 11-hour battery life.

Unique design.

Excellent sound reproduction.

Discounted ( $149.99) to $99.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Bud+, or as I used to described them, the "AirPod Killers", are some of the most popular Samsung earbuds. Holding up to Samsungs name, they offer a great balance between excellent battery life, pristine sound quality, and beautiful design. Now, with this 33% discount the price is also exceptional!

Low profile, slim design! / © NextPit

Why is it worth checking out Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus?

Released almost two years ago, the Galaxy Buds Plus have triumphed in the test of time, remaining one of the most popular Samsung headsets we have seen in a while. And why shouldn't they? They offer superb battery life of up to 11 hours, with a few extra charges in the case, that allow you to enjoy their balanced, rich sound reproduction.

They manage all that while also keeping a small, slim form factor with an elegant finish in all colors that is easier to like than the divisive bean shape of newer models. Yes, you will not find more modern tricks like ANC, but honestly you do not need it since, their passive isolation is great to say the least. The only flaw was admittedly the price. For $149.99, it was certain that you paid a hefty premium for Samsung's branding. But this is no more, now you can get these jewels for your ear canals at a great discount!

Classy / © NextPit

So if you need a great pair of earbuds, or just a second pair to drive you through the day, without making any expenses on sound quality and battery life then the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are a great choice in this discounted price.

Looking for something newer?

Admittedly someone may not want to spend money on a device that is almost two years old. You may need other features that the Galaxy Buds Plus lack, like ANC. Thats totally okay, because we got you covered! Check our similarly priced alternatives bellow!

Jabra Elite 3

Do you like the shape? / © Jabra / Manufacturer

The Jabra Elite 3 offer a nice alternative to the Buds Plus, they feature decent Active Noise Cancelling technology that is powered by an impressive array of four microphones. Their battery is a bit on the shorter side with 7 hours of playback. What makes them remarkable is their extended resistance against water and dust with a IPX 55 rating and 2-year warranty.

The only thing to keep in mind is that although their sound reproduction is excellent for the price, their sound profile is a bit aggressive on the lower frequencies, which does make them ideal for the bass-heads but a tough buy for everyone else.

SKULLCANDY Indy

They look sleek in the ear don't they?/ © SKULLCANDY / Manufacturer

Have you heard of SKULLCANDY before? No? Well, they make amazing sound products with excellent sound reproduction and most importantly, fun design! Thats exactly the reason they find themselves here. The Indy's come with ANC, long battery life of up to 9 hours and great sound reproduction. What really makes them stand out, besides the sleek design, is the fast charging capabilities.

Oh, and if you're checking them out near the time of writing, they are also 45% off the original price of $129.99. Yes, these candies are a "sweet" deal.

Do you have any other great deals you would like to share with your fellow NextPitters? Let us know in the comments bellow!