Samsung's new wearables: Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 introduced

As part of the unpacked event, tech manufacturer Samsung has added new products to its Note series as well as to its true wireless headphones and smartwatch ranges.

The new Galaxy Buds Live, which circulated online as the "Samsung Galaxy Beans" long before the launch, are now official. The South Korean manufacturer is also presenting a new smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a stainless steel case and leather strap with integrated LTE and a fall sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: every little bean makes a sound

Samsung's new true wireless headphones are also available in the new Samsung color, Mystic Bronze. There will also be a black and white version of the bean-shaped in-ear headphones. The Galaxy Buds Live come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer a runtime of six to eight hours per charge, depending on the features enabled. The charging case also comes with a capacity of 472 mAh; Samsung thus indicates a total playback time of between 21 to 29 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in an unusual bean design. / © Samsung

Especially interesting is that the Galaxy Buds Live are supposed to play one hour of music after being charged for five minutes thanks to Quick Charge. The case also features QI-certified wireless charging. Samsung only uses Bluetooth 5.0 as the connection standard, with Scalable Codec, Advanced Audio Coding (AAC), and Low Complexity Subband Codec (SBC) being the supported audio codecs.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be compatible with Android (5.0 or newer) and iOS (10 or newer). Unfortunately, we were not able to test Galaxy Buds Live for you in advance, but we will provide a detailed review soon. The Galaxy Buds Live will be released to the market at an RRP of $169.99 The TWS headphones launch tomorrow, August 6th.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with Tizen OS 5.5

In addition to new headphones, Samsung is also introducing a new smartwatch to the range. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two versions, a 45mm version and a 41mm version in three available colors (Mystic Bronze, Black, Silver). Some completely new features of the Samsung smartwatch are integrated, such as a fall sensor. There's also an LTE version, which allows the watch to be used independently of the smartphone for communication and mobile Internet.

Mystic Bronze: The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in Samsung's new color. / © Samsung

In addition, the Watch 3 with its rotating bezel has an acceleration sensor, an ambient light sensor, a plethysmographic pulse sensor, and an electrocardiogram (ECG function).

Depending on the size, the display is 1.4 inches or 1.2 inches and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The battery of the large version has a current capacity of 340 mAh, while the smaller version offers 247 mAh. Bluetooth 5.0 is also the standard for the Galaxy Watch 3. Thanks to NFC, owners can also use contactless payment. In addition to an Exynos 9110 with 1.5 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage are available.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pricing: