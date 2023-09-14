Galaxy Buds FE: Samsung's Cheap ANC Headphones Leaked

In addition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S9 FE, the Koreans could be preparing to launch an FE version of the Galaxy Buds as well. The alleged budget wireless in-ears headphones and its different design are seemingly revealed in new official-looking pictures.

The renders (via WinFuture) suggest the Galaxy Buds FE have a wingtip design which mirrors the original Galaxy Buds series that were introduced a few years ago. This is opposed to the round and discreet form of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that Antoine reviewed.

However, it is also possible that these wingtips are swappable as evident in the leaked documentation published by Galaxy Club earlier. At the same time, the Galaxy Buds FE could still share the lightweight build to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. There are also replaceable ear tips and touch control support built on each bud.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE wireless ANC headphones render. / © WinFuture

As regards the charging case, the earphones' crate appears compact in elliptical shape and has an LED indicator at the front and a USB-C port behind. It has a two-tone finish with the interior color matching the hue of the earbuds. This is likely in the case of the graphite or black variant, while the white and other colorways might get a different combination.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE's charging case. / © WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE specs and price

Details about the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE remain scarce. However, it is safe to say it would boast ANC with transparency mode along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Samsung's SSC Hi-Fi codec similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The “Fan Edition” wireless earbuds could come with water-resistant certification as well.

It remains unknown how much the Galaxy Buds will cost. For reference, the Galaxy Buds 2 were priced at $149 while the Pro model currently retails for $229.

What do you think of Samsung expanding its FE line to wearable? Should they offer a cheaper Galaxy Watch FE in the future too? Feel free to comment your answers in the comments.