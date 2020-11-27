Samsung's "Galaxy Buds Beyond" should get helpful feature

After Samsung presented the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds+ in 2020, a new pair of in-ear headphones will soon be released.

In the past two years, the presentations of new Galaxy S models have also been accompanied by new Galaxy Buds. As SamMobile reports, this will also be repeated for the Galaxy S21. The next smartphone flagship of the South Koreans is to be presented in January 2021.

Following the design of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+, Samsung plans to introduce the new in-ear headphones, currently called "Galaxy Buds Beyond". These are designed to provide better separation of environmental noise compared to Galaxy Buds Live, thanks to the in-ear design. The new in-ear headphones, however, are not intended to replace the Galaxy Buds.

The active noise cancellation of the Galaxy Buds Live left a lot to be desired in our test. / © NextPit

Galaxy Buds Beyond with active noise cancellation

As the report further describes, Samsung intends to give the new headphones active noise cancellation (ANC), already known from Buds Live. This feature was only of questionable effect with the Buds Live – not least because of the lack of separation, for example with the help of silicone tips, which alone help in reducing environment noises even without ANC.

Furthermore, Samsung is said to have optimized the "Ambient mode", which actively lets external noise pass through the headphones. Such modes continue to allow the wearer to hear the environment if wanted, for example in traffic.

It is unclear at this point whether the new headphones will be marketed as "Galaxy Buds Beyond". However, the name had appeared in a trademark application with the EU a few weeks ago. It is expected that the headphones will again be offered in different colours.

The current date for the presentation of the Galaxy S21 – and thus also for the new headphones – is January 14th, 2021. The sales launch of the smartphone is scheduled to start a few weeks later, on January 29th.