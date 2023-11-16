Galaxy Buds 3 Pro May Debut Along with Samsung's XR Headset

Apart from making some of the best Android smartphones , Samsung is also known for its great wireless earbuds , with its current lineup helmed by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This year didn't see any refresh for the flagship noise-cancelling earbuds, and instead the Koreans launched the Galaxy Buds FE (review) . A new rumor speculates that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may only be ready by next year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro release date

According to SamMobile, which cited its unknown source, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in the second half of 2024. The unannounced high-end buds are said to be tagged along with Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphones that should include the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6. It is also tipped that the rumored Galaxy XR headset may debut as well.

The outlet didn't specify the exact announcement or release date of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but the usual yearly cadence of Samsung's Unpacked event indicates of July or August timetable. Meaning we should be waiting for less than a year from now on.

The support of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is not the best on the market, if you play sports with it you will have to remain vigilant / © NextPit

There is no word as for the features or changes the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are bringing. It would be only safe to assume that we might see improved audio quality and noise-cancelling capabilities through upgraded sound chips and drivers, and possibly with added numbers of mics as well.

A spatial sound support for the Galaxy XR headset

At the same time, there might also be integration with Samsung's Galaxy XR headset for spatial video or audio uses. However, details about the head-mounted wearable are very thin at the moment.

Whether the design and form of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will depart from their predecessors is also unknown. In reference, the rounded and slightly bean-shaped shape of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) have since been utilized on the original Galaxy Buds Pro.

As for the pricing, it is expected the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may command the same premium price as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which currently cost $230 a pop. Of course, any minor price increase won't likely hurt at all.

What new features added or improved on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Would you wish for much better sound than having longer battery life? Tell us in the comments.