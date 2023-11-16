Hot topics

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro May Debut Along with Samsung's XR Headset

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung galaxy buds 2 pro in ear np22
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apart from making some of the best Android smartphones, Samsung is also known for its great wireless earbuds, with its current lineup helmed by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This year didn't see any refresh for the flagship noise-cancelling earbuds, and instead the Koreans launched the Galaxy Buds FE (review). A new rumor speculates that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may only be ready by next year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro release date

According to SamMobile, which cited its unknown source, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in the second half of 2024. The unannounced high-end buds are said to be tagged along with Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphones that should include the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6. It is also tipped that the rumored Galaxy XR headset may debut as well.

The outlet didn't specify the exact announcement or release date of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but the usual yearly cadence of Samsung's Unpacked event indicates of July or August timetable. Meaning we should be waiting for less than a year from now on.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
The support of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is not the best on the market, if you play sports with it you will have to remain vigilant / © NextPit

There is no word as for the features or changes the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are bringing. It would be only safe to assume that we might see improved audio quality and noise-cancelling capabilities through upgraded sound chips and drivers, and possibly with added numbers of mics as well.

A spatial sound support for the Galaxy XR headset

At the same time, there might also be integration with Samsung's Galaxy XR headset for spatial video or audio uses. However, details about the head-mounted wearable are very thin at the moment.

Whether the design and form of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will depart from their predecessors is also unknown. In reference, the rounded and slightly bean-shaped shape of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) have since been utilized on the original Galaxy Buds Pro.

As for the pricing, it is expected the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may command the same premium price as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which currently cost $230 a pop. Of course, any minor price increase won't likely hurt at all.

What new features added or improved on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Would you wish for much better sound than having longer battery life? Tell us in the comments.

Via: SamMobile

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing