Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are So Popular They're Back at 33% Off

Although Black Friday has officially ended, you can still grab some high-end wireless earbuds to level up your commute or listening sessions. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the hot-selling earphones in this ongoing sale, and now Amazon has the wearable with gift card included at $159 or 33 percent less ahead of Cyber Monday.

Normally, the buds retail at $229, which sets the final price at $239 when you add the gift card valued at $10. But this early Cyber Monday deal put the bundle at the same discounted cost as the buds-only package. All in all, you get to save a sizeable amount of $80, plus you can spend the gift card on some accessories for them, like a protective case.

Why you won't regret buying the Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are phenomenal noise-cancelling earbuds that work well with Android phones in addition to Samsung's Galaxy. They feature a refreshed premium design over their predecessors while keeping the same discreet and lightweight form. These make them great to wear for several hours without putting pressure on your ears.

In addition to the top-class and waterproof hardware, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro output impressive sound, which is aided by an excellent ANC system for noise-blocking solution. They also have a high-res Bluetooth codec support through Samsung's SSC Hi-Fi, though you can tap the more conventional SBC and AAC codecs.

Samsung adds 360 audio recording feature to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro / © NextPit

Like with many premium earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift for seamless pairing and switching. There is support for 360-degree or Spatial Audio listening and recording and voice detection features as well.

The Samsung-branded earphones don't have the best battery life in their class, but they're definitely modest, lasting 18 hours with ANC turned on. You can also find the buds versatile to use, thanks to the wireless charging support on the charging case.

Which gadgets are you looking to likely buy this Cyber Monday? You can let us know in the comments.