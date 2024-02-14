Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to Get Practical Galaxy AI Features

Samsung announced that it is enabling two Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) and Galaxy Buds 2. The features, which include Live Translation and Interpretation, make true wireless earbuds even more practical to use. These will arrive as an OTA (over-the-air) update to the earbuds.

First debuted with the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), Galaxy AI is Samsung's suite of AI functions. Samsung first pledged to ship selected Galaxy AI features to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets later this year. The South Koreans also mentioned it would expand this feature to its wearable devices, like the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Galaxy Watch 5.

Galaxy AI arrives on the Samsung Galaxy Buds

In a press release, they are confirming which Galaxy AI features are coming to its two Galaxy Buds models. Namely, Live Translation and Interpretation are going to be essential additions to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 and will work as on-device features. In other words, there is no need for an internet connection.

Samsung will enable Galaxy AI's Live Translation and Interpretation on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 via an OTA update. / © Samsung

As for Live Translation, it allows “near-natural” translation between two users, but it needs a Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy Buds on both ends. Meanwhile, using Interpretation has the spoken and translated texts displayed on the Galaxy S24 while voice translation will be directly output to the earbuds. Samsung added that for certain languages, these language packs may need to be downloaded beforehand.

The two Galaxy AI features are already rolling out via a software update for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in India. Users in other countries should also receive said features in the coming days or weeks.

There is no official word if Galaxy AI integration with the Galaxy earbuds will also support other Galaxy smartphone models once these features arrive on these handsets later this year.

Have you used any of the Galaxy AI features? Which do you think is the most practical? We want to hear your experience.