Galaxy a55 vs Pixel 8 Aura 714803891
© Aura/Adobe Stock
The $500 phone market is one of the most interesting to follow nowadays, and two of the most popular phones are the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Google Pixel 8a. We tested and compared both value champions to see which one suits you better in terms of battery, display, performance, camera, and more. 

Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 compared

  Samsung Google
Device
Samsung Galaxy A55
Google Pixel 8a
Image Samsung Galaxy A55 Product Image Google Pixel 8a Product Image
Rating
Galaxy A55 review
Pixel 8a review
Price (MSRP)
  • not sold in the US/479€
  • $500/550€
Display
  • 6.6-inch OLED
    2340 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.1-inch OLED
    2400 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz
SoC
  • Exynos 1480
  • Google Tensor G3
Memory
  • 8/12 GB RAM
    128/256 GB storage
    microSD expansion
 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM
128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
No storage expansion
OS
  • OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
    4 Android upgrades
    5 years of security updates
  • Android 14
    7 Android upgrades
    7 years of security updates
Camera
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2
    Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS
    Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2
     
Selfie camera
  • 32 MP, f/2.2
  • 13 MP, f/2.2
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
    25 W wired charging
     
  • 4492 mAh
    18 W wired charging
    Wireless charging
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Wi-Fi Direct | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
IP certification
  • IP67
  •     IP67
Dimensions and weight
  • 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 in, 7.51 oz
    161,1 x 77,4 x 8,2 mm, 213g
  • 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz
    152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g
Price

Galaxy A55 vs. Pixel 8a: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy A55
The Galaxy A55 looks just like most Samsung phones from the past two years. / © nextpit

There is no chance of mistaking one for the other, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Google Pixel 8a are very different phones when it comes to design. Despite the rounded corners and similar style when looked up front, the back of each phone follows the manufacturer's style to the point.

Each phone targets a very different market, with the Galaxy A55 offering a big 6.6-inch display, while the Pixel 8a has a compact 6.1-inch screen. both models feature a FullHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader which was slightly faster on the Galaxy A55 in our tests. 

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the back
The Pixel 8a features a matte plastic back finish with rounded corners. / © nextpit

Besides the obvious difference in the camera module arrangement between the Galaxy A55 and Pixel 8a, the back shows two distinct approaches when it comes to materials. The A55 has a Gorilla Glass back with a shiny—and fingerprint-prone—finish, while the matte plastic back on the Pixel 8a is mostly fingerprint-proof.

Performance: Tensor vs Exynos

When it comes to performance there is a clear winner between the two phones. The Pixel 8a shows its processor's flagship pedigree and easily trumps the mid-range Exynos 1480 chip on the Galaxy A55.

  Google Pixel 8a
(Tensor G3)		 Samsung Galaxy A55
(Exynos 1480)
AnTuTu 1,153,512 n/a
3DMark Wild Life
Extreme Stress Test		 Best loop: 2437
Worst loop: 1667
Stability: 68.5%		 Best loop: 917
Worst loop: 907
Stability: 98.9%
Geekbench 6 Single: 1688
Multi: 4362		 Single: 1155
Multi: 3404

Not only does the Pixel 8a have more advanced CPU cores, but it also features a beefier GPU. The results are better performance in demanding tasks, and especially games, where the Pixel can run with better performance and higher graphical settings in general.

Just be aware that both phones can get slightly warm during longer gaming sessions, which can impact performance, with the chips lowering their speeds to avoid overheating.

Triple Samsung camera vs dual-camera Pixel

At first look, the Galaxy A55 stands out from the Pixel 8a by having an extra camera sensor on the back. In practice, however, the Pixel 8a showed why the Pixel line is famous for its photography chops, with a better performance in most scenarios.

Galaxy A55 sample pictures

Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera
Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie
© nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on
Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit

Pixel 8a sample pictures

Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 8a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Night mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Night mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Night mode on
Google Pixel 8a: Selfie (1.4x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit

While the Galaxy A55 gets nice daylight and night pictures, the results from the Pixel 8a are generally more pleasing, especially in low-light situations.

Both phones feature very open (0.5x) ultra-wide-angle cameras and lack a dedicated zoom (telephoto) lens. For closer shots, you can use the 2x digital zoom, which gave us decent results, especially for posting on social media or sharing over messaging apps.

When it comes to selfies, results were equally good on both phones but the Galaxy A55 had a small advantage when zooming in on portrait mode photos, while the Pixel 8a had a small issue with subject separation.

Software: Stock Android (+AI) vs. Samsung One UI

Software-wise, the Pixel 8a is unbeatable when it comes to long-term support, with Google promising seven years of security updates versus five from Samsung. Additionally, the South Koreans usually reduce the update frequency in the last couple of years, while Google is expected to keep releasing monthly patches.

In line with 2024's trend, both phones include a bunch of AI features, but Google offers some extra ones, including (actually) useful ones for photo editing, blur removal, and more. It is possible for Samsung to backport some of those to the Galaxy A55, but it remains to be seen.

In favor of the Galaxy A55, however, Samsung has a bigger device ecosystem, which can be a strong argument for households deeply invested in the Galaxy family.  

Battery and charging: More stamina or wireless charging?

First the bad news in the battery category: None of the phones come with a charger in the box.  Only the Pixel 8a is compatible with Qi wireless charging between the two, but the Galaxy A55 replies with faster charging and a small advantage in battery life.

Charging Google Pixel 8a
4492 mAh | 18 W		 Galaxy A55
5000 mAh | 25 W
5 minutes
  • 8%
  • 9%
10 minutes
  • 15%
  • 18%
20 minutes
  • 29%
  • 36%
30 minutes
  • 42%
  • 53%
1 hour
  • 75%
  • 85%
Full charge
  • 1h40
  • 1h33
PC Mark Battery test
  • 13h44 (120Hz)
    11698 points
  • 14h09
    13395

The Galaxy A55's faster charging is hardly noticeable in daily usage but it is important to remember that the Samsung phone has a bigger battery, resulting in a longer battery life in general.

In the simulated test using PCMark's battery benchmark, the Galaxy A55 lasted 25 minutes more while also doing more processing work, indicating better energy efficiency.

In real life, expect both phones to offer all-day battery life but the Samsung Galaxy A55 can be more easily tweaked to last longer.  

Conclusion

The battle between the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55 is not as straightforward as a few seasons ago. Pricing changes made the Google phone more expensive than the Samsung, but one could argue that the longer software support, superior camera, and better performance justify that.

Google Pixel 8a

Good

  • Seven years of security and feature updates
  • Excellent Pixel camera
  • Good everyday performance
  • Good enough battery life
  • Bright and fast 120 Hz display
  • Some AI features that are actually useful

Bad

  • Slow charging times and no charger included
Google Pixel 8a
  • Check offer $499.00 (128 GB - new) *
  • Check offer (BestBuy) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Go to review
Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • Check offer $499.00 (128 GB - new)
  • Check offer (BestBuy)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)

However, the Galaxy A55 has its merits, with a bigger screen and longer battery life—with faster charging, besides the broad integration with Samsung's ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Good

  • Good AMOLED screen
  • Good performance in apps and games
  • The best update policy in the category

Bad

  • Some bloatware
  • Slow battery charging
  • No headphone jack
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Check offer $365.00 (128GB - new) *
  • Check offer (Samsung) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Go to review
Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Check offer $365.00 (128GB - new)
  • Check offer (Samsung)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)

In our opinion, the Pixel 8a offers a more balanced package in the long run, but the Samsung Galaxy A55 is noticeably cheaper in most markets, so it is worth checking for deals on both models. And if you are looking for alternatives in this price range, check a few other phone reviews on nextpit:

