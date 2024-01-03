Galaxy A55: New Images Hint Of New Colors And A Macro Camera

While we anticipate the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 on January 17 , the company's upcoming mid-range Galaxy A55 continues to pop up on our radar. Most notably, the device's renders and specifications have already been seen, but now, its official-looking photos surfaced, confirming major design changes and colors.

Samsung Galaxy A55 colors and design

In a set of images shared by Android Headlines, Samsung's Galaxy A55 will be available in new colors with some being different from the Galaxy A54 (review). First, there is the new Awesome Lilac that will most likely replace the purple in its predecessor with a primary pink gradient. There is also an Awesome Iceblue that carries a shade of light metallic blue while Awesome Navy is a mix of graphite and dark blue.

As for the design, the Galaxy A55 still sports a familiar look except for a flatter frame and a new Key Island that houses the side buttons. Interestingly, the frame has a brushed metal feel and confirms an earlier report of using aluminum, which is a step up from the polycarbonate material on the Galaxy A54. The bezels in front are still prominent, suggesting Samsung has not reduced them.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 gets a Key Island and new colorways / © Android Headlines

At the back, there is a triple camera configuration with an individual floating lens cutout. What we can easily notice, however, is the same triple camera count. This means the middle sensor will most likely feature the same main 50 MP camera while the top should feature the ultra-wide sensor. What could disappoint is the bottom sensor with a minuscule macro sensor, indicating its presence for yet another year.

Beyond its looks, the Galaxy A55 is said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1480 chipset with a faster octa-core processor. The graphics chipset is confirmed to utilize AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, similar to the technology found in the flagship Samsung Galaxy counterparts. Meanwhile, the device should boot on Android 14 and feature a base memory configuration of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Additionally, the Galaxy A55 is equipped with a flat AMOLED screen. It's unknown if the 6.4-inch display size will be increased this time. The battery capacity remains unchanged with a 5,000 mAh cell, and the same goes for the 25 watts charging rating.

Samsung has remained mum about the Galaxy A55's release date. However, with the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 already official in some countries, it won't take too long before the mid-range is introduced. How much do you think it should cost? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.