Skip the Samsung Galaxy A55 If You Hate Slow Charging

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 (review) sells very well and remains as popular as the company's flagship Galaxy smartphones , thanks to the good value the device offers. As for the successor, which is expected to be called the Galaxy A55, it might use the same trusted formula and even keep some features unchanged, including the dated charging speed .

Samsung Galaxy A55's quite disappointing charging speed

A regulatory listing shared by MyFixGuide has now revealed the upcoming Android smartphone is featuring the same 25 watts charging rating as its predecessor. It should be noted that this has been unchanged since the Galaxy A52, which was launched in 2021.

Samsung keeping the 25 watts would relatively put the Galaxy A55 among some phones with middling top-up speed given many devices in its class feature way faster charging capabilities. For example, Xiaomi's Poco F5 (review) sports 67 watts rating that fully refills the juices of the handset in 50 minutes. In comparison, the Galaxy A54 charges roughly 2 hours from 0 to 100 percent.

Charging is fast on the mid-range Xiaomi Poco F5 and it has an included 67 W wall adapter on its box. / © NextPit

In addition, the listing does suggest the retail box of the Galaxy A55 will only include a USB-C cable and SIM ejector tool, dropping the power adapter similar to the Galaxy A54. This is not a big surprise after Samsung has started ditching adapters even from its premium smartphones too.

Better GPU and CPU on the Samsung Galaxy A55

Beyond the charging, the Galaxy A55 is rumored to enlist a new in-house Exynos 1480 chipset. The upcoming silicon is touted to bring the first AMD-branded Xclipse graphics to Samsung's mid-range, and this is complemented by a faster octa-core processor.

The Galaxy A55 might also keep the old 50 MP primary camera, but whether there are improvements to the ultrawide sensor or the addition of a telephoto snapper like on the Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be seen. At the same time, the device is likely to run on Android 14 OS with the skinned One UI 6 on top.

There is no word on the release date of Samsung's next mid-range. However, this could be announced in the first quarter of next year, which is only after the Galaxy S24. It's also unknown how much it will cost. However, these changes obviously suggest there won't be a hike from the $450 price of the Galaxy A54.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

What else are you expecting that Samsung should add to the Galaxy A55 to make it a compelling upgrade from its predecessor? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.