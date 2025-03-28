Samsung Galaxy A54: Is It Worth Buying in 2025?

Two years have passed since the Samsung Galaxy A54 was first launched. Over the past couple of years, two successor models have been released. This raises the question: Is it still worth buying the Galaxy A54 today?

The Galaxy A series from Samsung has built up a loyal fan base over the years. This is not necessarily because these smartphones are particularly affordable or exceptionally good. Rather, the models impressed with an all-round package at a still reasonable price point. If you were to opt for a device within this price range, you can be sure of getting a good smartphone without wasting a lot of time searching.

The only disadvantage is that its price is often somewhat higher than that of the competition. However, there is a way to obtain cheaper models: The Samsung Galaxy A54 from 2023 is still available for sale and offers much better value for money than ever. The only question is, is it still worth buying today? After all, the device is already a couple of years old.

Samsung Galaxy A54 - The Hardware

The Galaxy A54 is a midrange device and, therefore, cannot be compared with high-end smartphones. However, for most users, this category should not play a decisive role, as the highly developed technology in today's flagships is rarely used in everyday life. More importantly, the Galaxy A54's AMOLED display still provides a good visual experience. Although it only measures 6.4 inches across diagonally, which makes it a wee bit smaller compared to the 6.6 inches of the Galaxy A55 and the 6.7 inches of the A56, the resolution remains the same at 1,080 x 2,340 pixels (FHD+). Consequently, the pixel density is higher. The maximum refresh rate remains unchanged at 120 Hz.

The three models differ in terms of the processor. While the Galaxy A54 is equipped with Samsung's Exynos 1380 chip, the A55 uses the Exynos 1480. In the benchmark test (PCMark, Work 3.0), the A54 scored 12,701 points, the A55 13,128, and the A56 14,110. This sounds like a significant increase in performance, but the difference should hardly be noticeable for most users in everyday use. This is also due to the fact that the working memory remains the same across all models at 8 GB. Internal storage options are usually 128 or 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6.4 inch AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Screen 6.22 x 30.19 x 0.32 inch

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 7.13 oz | 202 g Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 6/8 GB RAM

128/256 GB storage Software OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 microSD ✔️ Camera Main camera: 50 MP | f/1.8 | OIS

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP | f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP | f/2.4 Selfie 32 MP | f/2.2 Audio Stereo speaker

No headphone jack Battery 5000 mAh Charging Wired: 25 W IP certification IP67 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 | Wi-Fi Direct | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC

There are also no major differences between the models in terms of connectivity. All three support 5G and WLAN IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4 + 5 GHz), but not the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. One advantage of the A56 is the support of dual eSIM, but this is hardly significant given the option of expanding the memory of the A54 or A55 by up to 1 TB via a microSD card. The latest model does not offer any memory expansion options.

Camera and Battery

There are no major differences in the camera either. All three models have a triple-camera configuration with a resolution of 50, 12, and 5 megapixels and apertures of f/1.8, f/2.2, and f/2.4, respectively. However, the front camera of the A56 is equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor, while the A54 and A55 still use a 32-megapixel sensor. However, it remains to be seen which front camera actually delivers the better performance, as a higher resolution does not necessarily translate to better results.

The battery capacity of all three devices stands at 5,000 mAh. However, the Galaxy A54 seems to be a little more energy-intensive than the A56. According to the manufacturer, video playback time has increased from 28 to 29 hours. The bigger difference, however, lies in the charging power: The A56 supports fast charging with 45 watts, while the previous models offer only 25 watts. The condition of a used A54 should also be taken into consideration, as the battery loses performance over time and, therefore, no longer provides the same battery life as a new device.

Software and Security Updates

Software is a particularly important aspect considering how the devices differ greatly from one another in this department. The Samsung Galaxy A54 hit the market with Android 13, while the A55 was released with Android 14 and the A56 with Android 15. Samsung now guarantees at least four years of software updates and five years of security updates for the A54. The latter is crucial, as the risk of security vulnerabilities increases significantly after this period. This, in turn, can pose considerable risks when using online banking and other security-relevant applications.

So, if you only plan to use the Galaxy A54 within a three-year period, you can continue to use it without any hesitation. However, if the device is to be used for a longer time, we do not recommend buying it.

Back of the Samsung Galaxy A54. / © nextpit

Price-to-Performance Ratio

At the time of their launch, the entry-level prices of the Galaxy A54 (review) and A56 stood at $449 and $499, respectively. The Galaxy A55 skipped a US release. Do note that the Galaxy A56 is still to be released, with those who are interested in picking up the Galaxy A55 being able to do so via third-party websites or gray imports. However, the question of whether the additional amount you fork out for the A55 with a more powerful processor, better display protection (Gorilla Glass Victus instead of Gorilla Glass 5), and a longer update period is justified is one that everyone has to answer for themselves.

Conclusion: Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 Still Worth Buying in 2025?

In summary, it can be said that the Samsung Galaxy A54 is still worth buying in 2025. In fact, the A54 is the better choice compared to the A56, as it is significantly cheaper and offers important functions such as expandable memory. Although the A56 is more expensive, it offers hardly any really useful advantages, at least apart from faster charging performance. On the other hand, the level of protection against dust and water has dropped from IP68 to IP67. The Galaxy A55 is the more attractive alternative you want a smartphone to last longer and a slightly larger display. However, do note that the A55 (review) is also slightly more expensive than the Galaxy A54.