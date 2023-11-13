Galaxy A15 5G May Get Improved Battery Life But Not Performance

With what we know, it seems Samsung could launch the Galaxy A15 soon as more important information about the budget Android smartphone continues to surface. After the alleged price and pictures , a new benchmark listing reveals the chipset of the device that indicates of improved battery life rather than upgrades in the performance or gaming department.

Samsung Galaxy A15 may bring better battery life

In a GeekBench repository (via Galaxy Club), the upcoming 5G model of the Galaxy A15 is spotted to run on a new MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The chip is configured with an octa-core processor which is helmed by two primary cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six efficiency cores at 2 GHz. Additionally, the chip is complemented by 4 GB of RAM, though it's unclear if there will be variants with higher configurable memory.

In terms of synthetic scores, the new chip's performance shows to be relatively unchanged from the Dimensity 700 that is found on the Galaxy A14 our colleague reviewed. Specifically, the single-core is slightly muted at 664 points while the multicore hovers at 1700 or on par with the older chipset.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A15 shows a flat frame and slightly reduced bezels. / © OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook

While there might not be notable differences in performance, the Dimensity 6100+ could likely give the upcoming Galaxy A15 5G a boost in battery life given it is fabricated at 4 nm process. On the other hand, the Dimensity 700 uses an older 7 nm lithography process. However, there's still no way to tell how long the new chip can stretch the Galaxy A15's endurance in real life.

Other specs and price of Samsung Galaxy A15 (5G)

Beyond the chipset, the Galaxy A15 is reported to be offered in a 4G variant as well, which is believed to rely on a Helio G99 SoC. All models should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and full-HD resolution along with a 50 MP main camera. At the same time, Samsung is tipped to use a flatter design on the budget phone and that may also be incorporated on the Galaxy S24.

With the Galaxy A14 introduced in January of this year, it's possible that Samsung may release the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A15 5G in the same month in 2024. As for the pricing, the Galaxy A15 5G model is believed to cost €250 ($265) in Europe. It's unclear if it will be released in the USA and for when.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A54

What else would you like to see from the Galaxy A15? Do you think Samsung should boot the device on Android 14 OS out of the box? Tell us your answers in the comments.