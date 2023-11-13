Hot topics

Galaxy A15 5G May Get Improved Battery Life But Not Performance

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy A14
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With what we know, it seems Samsung could launch the Galaxy A15 soon as more important information about the budget Android smartphone continues to surface. After the alleged price and pictures, a new benchmark listing reveals the chipset of the device that indicates of improved battery life rather than upgrades in the performance or gaming department.

Samsung Galaxy A15 may bring better battery life

In a GeekBench repository (via Galaxy Club), the upcoming 5G model of the Galaxy A15 is spotted to run on a new MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The chip is configured with an octa-core processor which is helmed by two primary cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six efficiency cores at 2 GHz.  Additionally, the chip is complemented by 4 GB of RAM, though it's unclear if there will be variants with higher configurable memory.

In terms of synthetic scores, the new chip's performance shows to be relatively unchanged from the Dimensity 700 that is found on the Galaxy A14 our colleague reviewed. Specifically, the single-core is slightly muted at 664 points while the multicore hovers at 1700 or on par with the older chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
A render of the Samsung Galaxy A15 shows a flat frame and slightly reduced bezels. / © OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook

While there might not be notable differences in performance, the Dimensity 6100+ could likely give the upcoming Galaxy A15 5G a boost in battery life given it is fabricated at 4 nm process. On the other hand, the Dimensity 700 uses an older 7 nm lithography process. However, there's still no way to tell how long the new chip can stretch the Galaxy A15's endurance in real life.

Other specs and price of Samsung Galaxy A15 (5G)

Beyond the chipset, the Galaxy A15 is reported to be offered in a 4G variant as well, which is believed to rely on a Helio G99 SoC. All models should feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and full-HD resolution along with a 50 MP main camera. At the same time, Samsung is tipped to use a flatter design on the budget phone and that may also be incorporated on the Galaxy S24.

With the Galaxy A14 introduced in January of this year, it's possible that Samsung may release the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A15 5G in the same month in 2024. As for the pricing, the Galaxy A15 5G model is believed to cost €250 ($265) in Europe. It's unclear if it will be released in the USA and for when.

What else would you like to see from the Galaxy A15? Do you think Samsung should boot the device on Android 14 OS out of the box? Tell us your answers in the comments.

Via: Galaxy Club Source: GeekBench

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing