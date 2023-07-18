Samsung's Free AI Image Editor is Now Available to More Galaxy Phones

After a couple of months of exclusivity on the flagship Galaxy S23 line, Samsung's Enhance-X app is now available for a wide range of high-end phones sold by the South Korean company in the past years. Check to see if your Galaxy smartphone is compatible with the new AI-powered image editor app that promises to unblur, remove imperfections, and even upscale photos.

The Enhance-X app was released almost a year ago for the Galaxy S22 family of smartphones, as an easy way to fix or enhance photos with a wizard-like interface to guide the user through a couple of suggested edits. The app was later extended to the flagship Galaxy S23 family in 2023, and now can be downloaded in selected countries for the following phones:

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to a post on the Samsung Members' India community, the company is "working hard to support users of the A/M/Tab series to use Galaxy Enhance-X". For now, the only requirement for the phones listed above is to run Android 13 and download the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

The new stable version of the Galaxy Enhance-X app includes features to remove reflection from pictures, remove unwanted shadows, and even fix lens distortion (usually noted on ultra-wide shots, for example). One nifty feature is a filter designed to fix pictures taken from digital displays, that often end up featuring horizontal or vertical bars (moiré).

Enhance-X can apply a number of corrections using AI-smarts or even upscale your photos. / © nextpit

The best part is that the edits are non-destructive, so the original image is kept intact in your Galaxy phone's Gallery for other edits, or maybe even retouches on other apps for comparison purposes.

Enhance-X is a nice addition to Samsung's collection of experimental image apps, coming just a few days after the latest Expert RAW update for improved controls and better post-processing support when taking pictures.

Have you tried Samsung's optional image apps? Do you have a favorite camera or editor app? Share your tips in the comments below!