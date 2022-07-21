Apparently Samsung is shipping foldable smartphones in leaps and bounds

In somewhat startling news, Samsung claims record-breaking worldwide sales of their foldable smartphones—as high of an increase of 300%— from 2020, and that "fast pace growth" is likely to continue. This revelation comes from the company's chief of Mobile Experience (MX) Business, Dr. TM Roh. The news stands out just a few weeks ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event in August.

TL;DR

In 2021, nearly 10 million foldable smartphones have been shipped worldwide.

"Fast-paced growth" is expected to continue—which comes as no surprise!

Samsung will hold the Unpacked August Event on August 10.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked confirmed / © Samsung

Roh says that the 10 million units sold in 2021 is much more than the International Data Corporation initially predicted. The numbers previously published from the IDC—thought to be around seven million units—is much higher in actuality. In February, the IDC said it "witnessed worldwide shipments of foldable phones..." in 2021 alone.

No matter which set of numbers is accurate, the MX division of Samsung shared the news that they indeed saw an increase in revenue last year, mostly due to the strong device sales that include the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, along with their latest iteration of Galaxy S smartphones.

The chief of Mobile Experience business also essentially doubled-down, confirming the introduction of their Flip and Fold models at August 10th's Unpacked event. He also mentioned user enhancements for the much-sought-after devices.

