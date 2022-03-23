Thank Samsung: Face ID moves under the display in the iPhone 15

Apple will make the notch on the iPhone disappear! According to the latest rumor, this will already begin this year. However, Face ID will not be hidden invisibly under the display until 2023 with the iPhone 15 .

TL;DR

Notch will begin to disappear with the iPhone 14, according to rumors.

Thanks to Samsung technology, Face ID will be under the display, starting with the iPhone 15.

Samsung's new UPC technology will debut in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 beforehand.

We've heard plenty of rumors about Apple saying goodbye to the notch on the iPhone in the foreseeable future. These rumors are now being fueled from Korea, where The Elec reports that Samsung, of all companies, will play a big role in this.

iPhone 14 Pro with pill-shaped punch hole

If the sources from South Korea are correct, the Apple iPhone 14 will have a pill-shaped punch hole as early as this September, which will then hide both the selfie cam and the Face ID technology. However, according to said sources, this design change would be reserved for the Pro series, so the other expected iPhone models of 2022 will still appear with a notch.

It is said that this pill shape will then give way to a real punch-hole design for the iPhone 15 in 2023. Samsung's new UPC technology (under-panel camera) would be available then. This would mean that while the selfie shooter will still be visible, Face ID sensors could disappear under the display.

Could the iPhone 14 Pro look like this? / © Evgeny Karandaev, MR-R / Shutterstock, Collage: NextPit

Samsung already went a step further last year when it completely hid the front camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. But the success of this camera is a point for debate. If the two rivals keep their release cycles roughly the same, we would then see two smartphones with the new UPC technology in about one and a half years in quick succession: First the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in late summer - and shortly after the Apple iPhone 15.

All in all, the information coming from industry insiders essentially only confirms the rumors that are already doing the rounds. However, with every new source and every additional piece of information, we only get more certain.

So you can slowly start to sing the first farewells to the iPhone notch. And if you like, you can let me know your opinion in the comments. Are you happy that this unappetizing notch at the upper edge of the display is a done story? Or does the notch offer a sense of familiarity to you?