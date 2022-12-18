Samsung thinks it is okay to mock iPhones in its latest foldable ad

Despite the unique foldable form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, the iPhones remain to be a big threat to Samsung's market share. This is why Samsung is instead resorting to clever ads and sometimes making fun of the Cupertino brand. That's pretty much reflected in this latest clip of Samsung mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone .

The South Korean firm has launched a follow-up clip called "On the Fence" which shows an undecided user who is having a hard time choosing between a foldable Galaxy and an iPhone. A woman on the other side was able to convince the user to test the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before two supposedly iPhone users popped out praising how cool the foldable device was.

Samsung is not afraid of how its recent videos would lead to whether it would earn positive responses or not from its fans or Apple users. But it is now clearly taking advantage of Apple as it misses a foldable iPhone offering.

On a separate video, Samsung posted a World Cup-themed ad showing the Galaxy Z Flip 4s performing the Mexican wave. But because the iPhones are missing a folding structure, they were not able to do the same action, resulting in the crowd making fun of them.

While Samsung Apple is pushing too hard with these actions, Apple is still reported to dominate the premium smartphone segment. It also plans to announce a foldable iPad first in 2024 followed by a version of a folding iPhone in 2025. It's unclear what will be the iPhone form factor, and if it will be inspired by the clamshell Flip 4 or not.

What are your thoughts on Samsung's latest ads? Do you think these will benefit Samsung in the end? We'd love to hear your comments.