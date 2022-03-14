Samsung's most popular smartphone series is about to grow

The Galaxy A-series is about to get a new member. Samsung has just announced a new launch event for March 17, and of course our expectations are high.

TL;DR

Samsung announces will release a new A-series device this week.

The launch event can be watched on YouTube.

For those who find the Samsung Galaxy S22 too expensive, Samsung already has the next devices in the pipeline. On Thursday, March 17, at 9AM EST, the company will introduce the new A-series. The Galaxy A series represents Samsung's most successful smartphone series. It is not an "unpacked event", but the invitation does not subtly hint at the content of the event.

What can we expect on Thursday? The next A-series devices / © Samsung

As we can see in the invitation, the new mid-range from South Korea is on the agenda. Since the Samsung Galaxy A53 is already hotly anticipated, our bets are on this model. According to previous leaks, the smartphone appears with an Exynos 1280, a 6.5-inch display and a 64 MP main camera.

In addition to the Galaxy A33, the Galaxy A73 should finally see the light of day on March 17 too. We expect the latter to probably use a "Snapdragon 750G" SoC. All three variants should have a 5,000 mAh battery and be rechargeable with 25 watts, although the chargers will probably have to be purchased separately.

As usual, you can follow the event on the company's official YouTube channel. Of course, we will summarize the stream for you if you cannot attend the event! So check it out if you are interested in the new midrangers.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A52 Buy the 128 GB version factory unlocked 14% off today!

What do you think about the event? Are the new smartphones interesting for you? Let us know!