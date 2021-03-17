Four years of updates on Samsung phones: Will it make affordable smartphones more sustainable?

Samsung announced recently that it will offer up to four years of Android security updates for some of its smartphones. This includes mid-range models like the Samsung Galaxy A52 that is set to be announced soon. But will this effort make people hold on to their affordable smartphones for a longer period of time, or will they maintain their old habit of purchasing a new phone every one or two years?

One of the main causes of programmed obsolescence of a smartphone, besides the lack of available spare parts from the manufacturer, would be software updates. This is particularly true with Android, where there is still much work that needs to be done in terms of regular software updates.

While most manufacturers have committed to offering two years of major updates (Android versions) and three years of security patches as required by Google on average, this promise is mostly reserved for flagship devices. If you're talking about entry-level and mid-range smartphones, then such a famous "software support" promise is far less believable in practice, albeit there are a few exceptions to date.

It is logical that a high-end smartphone that is sold for about €1,000 is more likely to be regularly updated and for a longer period of time, as the 'investment' made must be profitable enough to keep the buyer happy in the long run.

But I find it less justified (although rather logical), that a €200 or €300 smartphone, like the OnePlus Nord N10, is deprived of updates only one or two years after its release. So Samsung's decision to offer 4 years of software support should fill me with joy and hope for a more vibrant smartphone market, correct? Unfortunately not - even though there is a sliver of hope, but overall no.

Software support the better solution for longer-lasting phones than hardware?

In fact, this question really depends on the definition that we attach to the notion of quality/price ratio. Do we prefer the best technical specifications at a high price, obtaining a rough quality/price ratio, or do we prefer a smartphone that simply remains functional for a longer period of time, which would be a long-term quality/price ratio?

Hold on dear readers, I'm going to illustrate my argument with a forbidden word that may trigger or "anger" many: iPhone SE 2020. That's it, breathe, I have said it. The bad word will soon disappear but it is necessary to begin my premise.

Many technophiles, myself included, have not been too happy with the "entry-level" iPhone, which had very average hardware specifications compared to Android, and Apple even had the audacity to sell it for €489 when it was released.

Yes, it's undeniable that the price/performance ratio of the iPhone SE 2020 was, on paper, inferior to many of its Android competitors at equivalent prices (immediate price/performance ratio). But how many of those same competitors could claim that they would still be updated over the next 5 years, like the 2020 iPhone SE? NONE! This illustrates the long-term value for money proposition.

This infamous brick is going to last longer than all the Android smartphones released at the same time and price / © AndroidPIT

What's the point of having a solid hardware specifications sheet and a competitive price if my smartphone will only receive one Android update and two years of security patches, even so once every three or even six months?

You can even push the idea further and say that hardware specifications are pretty much a moot point as they are destined to be outdated after a few months, especially with the mid-range and entry-level devices. You might as well focus on a good and long-lasting software follow-up, even if that means making some compromises on the hardware front.

With that in mind, Samsung's promise to "keep alive" even some of its most affordable smartphones seems to be a perfectly appropriate move. But in my opinion, there's absolutely nothing revolutionary about it. It is in fact, intentional, or a shrewdly calculated move on Samsung's part.

Sustainability is a healthy business model for consumers, but very unprofitable for manufacturers. So don't expect miracles or that smartphones under €400 will benefit from the same software longevity as flagships, with a few exceptions.

Major update vs. security patch: Long shelf life has a price

Adopting the logic of the link between a longer shelf life and software updates, we could therefore say that there is a paradox in terms of quality/price ratio between so-called affordable Android smartphones and their software life. This paradox is all the more critical as we've seen a convergence between mid-range and high-end smartphones in terms of technical specifications over the past few years.

The issue of upgrades, therefore, remains as one of the last few key points in separating the mid-range and high-end markets. It would be very counterproductive for a manufacturer to erase this line of demarcation by extending the life expectancy of its least expensive and therefore least profitable models.

Yes, 4 years of security updates do not mean 4 years of Android updates for all Samsung smartphones. We all know the distinction between major updates, which is a new version of Android, and security updates for bug fixes and vulnerabilities.

The latter has the tendency of being more important than the former for some time now, with YouTuber Tech Altar (video below) explaining it in greater clarity below. But for the average consumer, having the latest Android version and its famous "features" are more important than a security patch.