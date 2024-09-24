Are you looking for a robot vacuum cleaner to clean and wipe your floor with little intervention? Well, one of Roborock's best-selling self-emptying robavacs, the Q5+, is currently 49 percent off on Amazon, bringing it down to $359 from the usual $699.

This is the best price for the Roborock Q5+, and you don't need to be a Prime member as the discount is available right off the bat. You should note the deal will run for a limited time, so it's better if you act quickly to secure the savings.

Why buy the Roborock Q5+ self-emptying robot cleaner

The Roborock Q5+ is one of those mid-tier robot cleaners we recommend, for good reason. For starters, it features 2,700 Pa of suction power, which is more than sufficient to lift stubborn hair from carpets, dust, and solid debris stuck in between the parquet. The custom multiplane brush with an anti-tangle design also adds a boost to cleaning.

Another favorite feature on the Roborock Q5+ is the docking station which houses a 2.5-liter dust bin. With the intelligent automated self-emptying modes, this provides a hands-free cleaning for up to 7 weeks. The bin itself features an anti-bacterial multi-layer filtration system for cleaner and clearer air at home.

Roborock's Q5+ has a selt-empty dock that holds 7 weeks of dirt and dust. / © Roborock

In terms of navigation, the Roborock Q5+ uses LiDAR for precise navigation and object avoidance. You can also schedule the robot cleaner for multi-floor cleaning as well as create no-go zones and virtual furniture in the intuitive mobile app.

You also don't need to worry about charging the Q5+. It lasts up to 3 hours in a single cleaning session, covering a wide area of your home. At the same time, the unit charges itself and knows when to return to the dock so it wouldn't ran out of juice while on the go.

What do you think fo the Roborock Q5+? Will it be a great addition to your cleaning arsenal? Let us know in the comments.