Cheap But Mighty: Roborock's Q5 Max+ Robot Vacuum Hits the Best Price

Robot vacuums are a convenient way to keep your floors clean with minimal effort—and they might be especially useful this holiday season. Roborock, a popular robot vacuum brand, currently has several of its smart vacuums on sale on Amazon. Notably, the Roborock Q5 Max+ is back to its best price of $279 after a 22% discount, saving you $80.

Plus, if you order today, Amazon guarantees delivery more than a week before Christmas.

Why We Recommend the Roborock Q5 Max+ for Home Cleaning

The Roborock Q5 Max+ is an entry-level robot vacuum offering powerful cleaning performance without breaking the bank. It boasts a robust 5,500 Pa suction power, capable of lifting large debris from tile or parquet floor gaps. Its dual roller brush features a scratch-free design that minimizes hair tangling.

Despite its strong performance, the Q5 Max+ runs at just 65 dB on moderate settings, ensuring quiet operation—even at night. However, it doesn’t include a mopping function, so keep this in mind if you’re looking for a vacuum that also handles wet cleaning.

Roborock Q5+
Roborock's Q5 Max+ features a strong suction of 5,500 Pa / © Roborock

Like Roborock’s higher-end models, the Q5 Max+ comes equipped with LiDAR for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance. It also generates 3D room maps, allowing you to customize cleaning schedules and set no-go zones using the mobile app. You can even control the vacuum with voice commands via Alexa, Siri, or Google Home.

The charging base station supports self-emptying and holds up to seven weeks’ worth of dirt, thanks to its large dustbin. The Q5 Max+ is also powered by a hefty 5,200 mAh battery, allowing it to clean large homes for up to four hours on a single charge, according to Roborock’s rating.

What do you think of the Roborock Q5 Max+ as your next cleaning companion? Are you planning to snag one at this price? Let us know in the comments!

