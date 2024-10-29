Hot topics

Remove the Google Search Bar: Quick Tips for a Cleaner Home Screen

Most Android phones come with the Google Search bar placed on the home screen. While convenient, it can take up valuable space. You can maximize your home screen by removing or adjusting the widget. Here’s a quick guide on how to disable it from your Android device in just a few taps.

Why remove or disable the Google Search bar?

Many Android phones come with the Google Search bar installed on the home screen by default. However, if you rarely use it, this feature can feel more like a space-waster, preventing you from adding additional app shortcuts and widgets. Disabling the Google Search bar can create a cleaner home screen, allowing your wallpaper to shine.

Even without the Search bar, you can still perform searches quickly using gestures or shortcuts, such as Google Assistant or alternative search tools.

How to remove the Google Search bar with simple gestures

Remove the Google Search bar on Pixel and Stock Android

On Google’s phones and many stock Android devices, removing the Google Search bar from the home screen requires either a custom ROM or an app launcher, such as Nova. However, on some devices running stock Android, like Sony Xperia or HMD models, removing the search widget is directly supported.

Disable the Quick Search bar on Sony Xperia

If you have a Sony Xperia device, you can remove the Google Search bar, which is integrated with Sony's Quick Search feature, directly from the home screen settings. Here’s how:

  1. Unlock your Sony Xperia device.
  2. Long press on the empty area to open more options.
  3. Tap Home settings.
  4. Toggle off the Show quick search bar.
  5. Exit to save your changes.

Remove the Google Search bar on Samsung Galaxy

For Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI, removing the Google Search bar is straightforward:

  1. Unlock your Samsung Galaxy device.
  2. Long press the Google Search bar widget.
  3. Select Remove from the popup menu.
    1. You can also resize the widget.
A smartphone screen displaying a starry night wallpaper with a Google search bar at the bottom.
Long press on the Google Search bar widget. © nextpit
Android phone screen displaying a starry background with a Google widget and options to create or remove a stack.
Tap the Remove button to confirm. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying a starry night wallpaper with various app icons on the bottom.
A Samsung One UI without a Google Search bar widget. © nextpit

If you want the opposite and have the search bar reinstated on the home screen, you can retrieve it by adding a widget. Follow the steps:

  1. Tap and hold an empty space on the home screen.
  2. Tap Widgets in the menu that appears.
  3. Click on the Google app.
  4. Drag and drop the Search bar from inside the folder to a suitable space on one of your home screens.

Xiaomi MIUI and HyperOS phones

Similarly, removing the search bar on Xiaomi phones and tablets running on HyperOS and MIUI is pretty basic.

  1. Unlock your device and navigate to the home screen.
  2. Long press the Google Search bar.
  3. Tap on Remove.
Android smartphone home screen with various app icons and a Google search bar.
Long press on the Google Search bar widget. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying various apps and a 'Remove' option highlighted.
Tap the Remove button to confirm. © nextpit
Android smartphone home screen displaying apps and screen time.
A HyperOS homescreen without a Google Search bar. © nextpit

Remove the Google search bar on OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS

OnePlus and Oppo Android devices run on the same core skinned version of Android, meaning the process of removing the Google Search bar from their home screens should be similar.

  1. Unlock your OnePlus or Oppo device.
  2. On the home screen, long press the search bar.
  3. Choose Remove widget.
  4. Confirm by tapping on Remove.
A smartphone screen displaying the time, date, and a Google search bar with app icons below.
Long press on the Google Search bar widget. © nextpit
Android smartphone screen displaying a Google search bar and a 'Remove widget' button.
Tap the Remove button to proceed. © nextpit
Android smartphone screen showing a widget removal prompt.
Tap again the Remove button from the bottom box to continue. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying an abstract wallpaper with apps: Google, Games, Meet, Play Store, and date/time.
A OnePlus OxygenOS home screen without a Google Search bar. © nextpit

Remove the Google Search bar on Motorola smartphones

Motorola's Android devices run on My UX, a streamlined version of stock Android that allows you to customize or remove the Google Search bar from the home screen.

  1. Tap and hold the Google Search bar.
  2. Drag the widget to the Remove button.
Screenshots displaying how to remove the Google Search Bar on MotoUX
Motorola's MotoUX interface deviates from the Pixel Launcher fixed search bar. / © nextpit

Remove the Google Search widget from Huawei and Honor phones

On EMUI or MagicUI phones, the steps are pretty much the same as the ones above:

  1. Long press the Google Search bar.
  2. Choose Remove.
  3. Confirm by tapping on REMOVE.
Screenshots displaying how to remove the Google Search Bar on EMUI and MagicUI
Honor teaches you how to revert the very step you are trying to take. / © nextpit

User suggestions

There's more than one way to solve a problem like Google Search, and our readers have chimed in with a few helpful techniques in the comments section. We've now included one in the main section of the article for your convenience.

Check your settings

Courtesy of Kenneth Cyr, here's a simple method that could work for many:

  1. Press on an empty space on your home screen.
  2. Several options should pop up, including Settings. Select it.
  3. Disable Show Google toolbar on home screen or similar.

How to remove the Google Search bar with a custom launcher

Another simple way to get rid of the Google Search bar is to simply find yourself a custom launcher, such as Nova Launcher. These can completely customize your Android device to look and work the way you want it to, and you can even get some launchers for free.

Android smartphone home screen displaying colorful wallpaper and app icons with a widget menu.
Long press on the search bar and then tap on Widget settings. © nextpit
Settings menu for Android desktop search bar customization.
Tap Placement then choose None. © nextpit
Android settings menu with options for desktop search bar placement and transparency adjustments.
Select None from the pop-up menu. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying a colorful abstract wallpaper with app icons at the bottom.
A Nova Launcher home screen without a search bar. © nextpit

Third-party custom launchers are brilliant things, and Nova isn't the only one out there. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the best Android launchers available, and we’re pretty sure at least one of them will excite and delight you.

It should be noted that installing a custom launcher is the only way to get rid of the Google Search bar on Google's own Pixel phones and other brands that use a stock Android launcher.

Have you taken Google Search off your home screen? Tell us about it in the comments!

