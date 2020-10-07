Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Earbuds 2C TWS go on sale in India today

Xiaomi - which is India’s top smartphone and smart TV brand - seems to be betting big on the portable audio segment. To expand its presence in the personal audio space, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, earlier today, announced the launch of two new products in India. The newly launched products include the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones and the Redmi Earbuds 2C TWS. Both the products are affordably priced, with the most expensive product costing just Rs 1,499 ($20). Let’s take a closer look.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones

The Redmi SonicBass is an in-ear neckband styled wireless earphones. It is super-lightweight at just 21.2g. While weighing next to nothing, the product also features onboard volume controls along with a multi-function button. The Redmi SonicBass gets anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds. The emphasis on bass comes from the fact that the product boasts of a 9.2mm driver. Redmi claims that the SonicBass wireless headphone ensures powerful bass delivery with zero compromises on the mids and the highs.

Redmi Sonic Bass / © Redmi

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones also claim up to 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80% volume. The claimed standby time is 200 hours. The product also happens to be IPX4 rated for splash protection. With features like dual pairing (thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 LE), users can connect the Redmi SonicBass to with two devices. For making and receiving calls, the phone gets dual mics.

This product will be offered in two color options: Black and Blue. It goes on sale starting October 7, 2020, with an introductory price of Rs 999 ($13). Post the introductory offer; it will retail for Rs 1,299 ($18).

Redmi Earbuds 2C

The second product launched today is the Redmi Earbubds 2C, which is the company’s most affordable TWS product to date – positioned slightly below the existing Redmi Earbuds S. The Earbuds 2C boasts of an extremely compact form factor and is offered in a matte black color option. Other features include improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and up to 12 hours of battery life. Like the Sonic Bass, the Redmi Earbuds 2C is also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

Redmi Earbuds 2C/ © Redmi

The Redmi Earbuds 2C gets an introductory price of Rs 1299 ($18) and will be on sale starting October 7, 2020. Post the introductory period; the device will cost Rs 1,499 ($21).