Realme X50 review: better than the OnePlus Nord?

The Realme X50 5G was just released in France on Tuesday 11th August with an asking price of €379 ($450). At this price point, it is unsurprising to note that the technical specifications are extremely similar to the OnePlus Nord. Can these two smartphones co-exist side-by-side, or is the BBK Electronics group, the same company that owns both OnePlus and Realme, cannibalizing its mid-range offerings?

What I like about the Realme X50...

Its design is always neat, but not inspired

I've reviewed a lot of Realme smartphones this year, and sad to say, they all pretty much sport the same design. It's a very classy and easy act to follow for sure, but even I grow somewhat wary of having to copy and paste my thoughts on the design from one review to another with similar descriptions. This smartphone comes with rounded corners, it feels pretty solid in the hand, with a well-placed fingerprint reader on the side.

The fingerprint reader on the Realme X50 is responsive and well-placed. / © NextPit

It is not the easiest smartphone to use with just a single hand, but there is sufficient grip overall for most people. While the back might be covered in plastic, there are reflections off the metallic look that dials up the attractive value. Depending on the angle at which you view the smartphone, the parallel diagonals gradually move away or towards each other, making it pleasing to the eye. It is all very nice, where the plastic does not feel too obvious to one's touch.

The Realme X50 is still a pretty massive smartphone. / © NextPit

Seen from the front, the Realme X50 retains a fairly wide chin and forehead, as well as a double punch-hole in the upper left corner that is not everyone's cup of tea. All in all, the Realme X50 offers a clean and beautiful design, although the same can be said for just about all of the dozen predecessors before it.

The reflections on the back of the Realme X50 make you forget it's made of plastic. / © NextPit

Its 120 Hz screen works beautifully

High refresh rates for smartphone screens are becoming so popular these days that 90 Hz slabs can be found on smartphones that retail for less than €400 or even €300.

The Realme is one of the cheapest smartphones in the market that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate for its screen. So yes, that's higher than the 90 Hz refresh rate found on the OnePlus Nord. Unlike the OnePlus though, we're on an IPS LCD panel and not OLED.

The 6.57-inch display on the Realme X50 boasts of a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels in 20:9 Full HD+ format with an approximate pixel density of 400 dpi. On paper, this is obviously not as good as the OnePlus Nord, which, in addition to OLED technology, comes with a 6.44-inch HDR10+ compatible panel.

The 120 Hz refresh rate makes the screen of the Realme X50 very smooth. / © NextPit

In reality, I found this screen to be a very pleasant experience, even when it involved mobile gaming. The 120 Hz refresh rate delivers a very smooth viewing experience. On the other hand, one must learn to live with a lower contrast level compared to that of an OLED display, in exchange for a higher refresh rate. That is the trade-off you must be willing to make with the Realme X50.

Under direct sunlight, the screen runs into trouble as it is not legible. When indoors, you won't have any problems because the screen remains bright enough. It's just a shame for Realme to maintain such a fat bezel design, when combined with the double punch-hole cameras in front, disrupt the immersive experience of an otherwise successful screen.

The double punch-hole cameras in front of the Realme X50 will not be to everyone's taste. / © NextPit

The performance of the Snapdragon 765G chipset

Again, the Realme X50 is just like the OnePlus Nord here as it comes armed with a Snapdragon 765G SoC from Qualcomm that went through the 7nm manufacturing process, and is mated to an Adreno 620 GPU.

While OnePlus is generally one of the brands that is often frequently associated with gaming smartphones, the Realme X50 has done very well in this aspect. In this comparison, I've performed three series of several graphics and CPU benchmarks on the Realme X50 and OnePlus Nord.

The Realme X50 has proven to be very capable when it comes to mobile gaming. / © NextPit

I performed each set of three series of tests for each benchmark with the gaming and performance optimization modes turned on and off. I then sifted through the results and retained only the intermediate values among the trio of results that were obtained for each benchmark.

On paper, the Realme X50 performs better than the OnePlus Nord. It's hard to say how well it performs in real life, since the performance of the two smartphones is very similar. The OnePlus Nord has advantages when it comes to selected games, such as Fortnite, which can run at up to 45 FPS while it remains limited to just 30 FPS in the settings on the Realme X50.

Comparative benchmarks: Realme X50 / OnePlus Nord Game mode: on GeekBench 5 Single Geekbench 5 Multi PassMark Disk PassMark Memory 3D Mark Slingshot Extreme 3D Mark Vulkan 3D Mark Slingshot 3.0 OP Nord 617 1891 58248 21260 3274 3063 4573 Realme 616 1934 59550 22502 3326 3117 4652 Game mode: off GeekBench 5 Single Geekbench 5 Multi PassMark Disk PassMark Memory 3D Mark Slingshot Extreme 3D Mark Vulkan 3D Mark Slingshot 3.0 OP Nord 611 1896 55190 21496 3271 3053 4585 Realme 620 1923 57078 22282 3335 3108 4641

However, it is a nice surprise to see a Realme handset in the gaming smartphone market - that is not an everyday occurrence. All the more a big deal since the OnePlus has a whole lot to offer with its Fnatic mode that optimizes the CPU, GPU, RAM, and so on.

The game mode on the Realme X50 only offers a "Competitive" mode which does not indicate which optimizations to the smartphone have been performed upon activation. I have to grudgingly admit though, as a fan (not at all unconditional, but a fan all the same) of OnePlus, the Realme X50 does better in this aspect.

Its great battery life

In terms of battery life, the Realme X50 has a 4,200 mAh battery. The battery supports the Dart Charge 4.0 quick-charging capability with 30 Watts of power via the provided USB-C cable and adapter.

The charger I used during my review allowed me to obtain a full charge in just under an hour. The manufacturer's promise of a full charge in 1 hour is therefore not an empty one.

4,200 mAh happens to be the same charging capacity as the more expensive Realme X50 Pro, but it's 100 mAh less than the more affordable Realme 6 Pro. According to our battery life tests conducted using the PC Mark benchmark, the Realme X50 lasted 16 hours with the display running at 60 Hz before falling below 20% battery life and just under 15 hours with the display running at 120 Hz, which is impressive.

It is a more-than-respectable score that is reflected in everyday use. The Realme X50 makes it easy to go beyond the typical day's use on a single charge. This makes it one of the big winning points for this Realme handset.

The minimalist but complete Realme UI interface

The Realme UI interface, based on Android 10, is not the most attractive in my opinion. With its round application icons, the home screen would almost resemble - dare I say it - Google's Pixel Launcher.

Luckily, I did not find any ads running in the interface even though the manufacturer announced last December that ads would be embedded in its user interface, as is the case with Xiaomi's MIUI alongside the ability to disable them.

At the time of this test release, the smartphone has also received the July Android security patch.

This might be considered as nitpicking, but I really don't like the pill-shaped brightness slider that looks rather unrefined. On the other hand, the settings menu has the merit of being among the cleanest among all other Android layers. Having a description of the content for each option may prove useful, but Realme has allowed me to choose to head straight to the essentials, as opposed to OneUI from Samsung, by presenting a lightweight interface.

RealmeUi is a very complete Android overlay. / © NextPit

You have a native screen recorder, dark mode, app cloning, a gaming mode to optimize performance with Game Space, a focus mode to pause some notifications for a given time, contactless payment, etc.

In short, the Realme UI will not please everyone, but it is a pure, basic overlay that presents the essentials that are in line with the manufacturer's philosophy.