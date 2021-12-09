Realme GT 2 Pro: New flagship to feature under-display selfie camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the next flagship from the Chinese manufacturer and the main draw would be the presence of a selfie camera that is located under the screen, otherwise known as an "under-display" shooter based on a recent leak.

This technology was seen in ZTE handsets before and has not really convinced the public

The company should reveal more about the smartphone this December 9

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the smartphones to look out for in 2022. Why do we say so? It is set to be the Chinese manufacturer's first true premium flagship and should stand out in particular for its design, which is touted to be a mix between the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Google's very own Pixel 6. While images of it released so far have only shown the back, Gizmochina managed to get its hands on a photo of the front of the smartphone.

As you can see in the image below, we noticed that the screen bezels are rather slim at the sides and top of the smartphone. But wait! Where's the front-facing camera? It is not visible at all, so that can only lead to one logical conclusion...

The camera-less front of the Realme GT 2 Pro / © Guizmochina

...it should feature an under-display camera!

Indeed, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to have an under-display shooter. According to Gizmochina 's sources, the smartphone will be available in two variants, where one of them will have an under-display selfie camera. This would make it the first Realme smartphone to offer this technology.

Such technology is not new as it has already been seen on the ZTE Axon 20 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, where both instances have not really impressed the consumer electronics world. However, we are keeping our fingers crossed that this will be better implemented since the selfie camera located under the display of the Chinese manufacturer seems to be difficult to discover regardless of the viewing angle, as there is no visible difference in pixel density on the image. Hopefully, it will deliver when we finally get our hands on it.

The online portal also announced that the Realme GT 2 Pro would have a 2K HDR-compatible display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will feature Video motion enhancement or MEMC technology. This should make the smartphone a strong contender in offering an excellent visual experience.

Are you waiting for the release of the Realme GT 2 Pro? Would you be interested in an under-display selfie camera? Let's discuss further in the comments.