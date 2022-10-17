Cloud-ready: Razer unveils Edge (5G) handheld gaming console and HyperSpeed buds

Razer unveiled the Edge handheld cloud gaming console alongside a lineup of new accessories. The Razer Edge (5G) is the company's complete refreshed version of the Edge Pro from 9 years ago and is now based on Android OS while supporting Xbox and PC titles via cloud at the same time. Razer's Edge tablet will launch in early 2023 starting at $400.

TL;DR

Razer's Edge (5G) is a handheld cloud gaming console.

The Razer Edge supports Android, Xbox, and PC platforms.

It will be available in 2023 starting at $400.

The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming buds are also launched for $150.

The Razer Edge comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display in 144Hz refresh rate or 288Hz touch sampling rate. It is categorized as an Android tablet by the gaming brand due to wider aspect ratio at 2400x1080 resolution. The Edge is primarily paired with a new Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller, which houses programmable buttons, 3.5mm audio jack, and combination of triggers, D-pad and analog sticks.

Razer claims that the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 SoC that powers the tablet produces 3-4 times performance over Qualcomm's midrange Snapdragon 720G processor. This is then paired with an 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and expandable 128GB storage. The microSD card slot maxes out at 2TB. All models boast 5000 mAh battery capacity and USB-C port.

Razer Edge (5G) Cloud Gaming Handheld Console / © Razer

Connectivity features and pricing of Razer Edge

There is only a single camera which is positioned at the front. It's a 5MP sensor that shoots 1080p video at 60fps. Presumably, this will be used when video calling through apps as microphones are available too. In addition, the Edge gets THX spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6E.

The Razer Edge costs $400 including the haptics equipped Kishi V2 Pro controller and it will be released first in the US in 2023. The 5G variant will be coming after but the price is unknown. Anyone on the stateside can reserve the tablet on Razer's online store for $5.

Razer gaming earbuds Hammerhead with Hyperspeed USB dongle on laptop or PC / © Razer

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed TWS

Another highlight at Razer's 2022 Con event is the introduction of Hammerhead HyperSpeed TWS slated in November. Beyond the Bluetooth wireless function, the in-ear ANC headphones have a USB dongle to enable low-latency connection up to 25ms through 2.4GHz interface on consoles and PCs. This reminds us of Logitech's Lightspeed on its G Fits buds.

The step-up gaming buds are available in two accents: Xbox and PlayStation. It's Microsoft's Xbox console theme that is considered the definitive version which are painted black coupled with RGB Chroma lighting. They are also equipped with ENC microphones and 30 hours battery life with the case. The Razer Hammerhead with HyperSpeed retails for $150 while ordering it with an Edge tab reduces the price to $100.