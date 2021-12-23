Santa's secret: PureVPN at Christmas with 91% discount

How does Santa manage to be everywhere in the world on Christmas Eve in 2021? Well, of course, via a VPN provider! And maybe Santa will use the PureVPN service. Because it's available on a holiday deal with a 91% discount. The cost for the 5-year plan is reduced to $1.02 per month. Plus, you can gift 24 free monthly trials for your loved ones.

Many myths surround Santa Claus and his magical powers. According to legend, the man in the red suit manages to give presents to all the children in the world in just one night. But this is not only possible through the magic or flying reindeer - it can also be done from the comfort of your own home via a VPN. Provider PureVPN is reducing its 5-year plan by a whopping 91% for Christmas.

This brings the monthly price down to just $1.02 a month. Thanks to the VPN provider you are much safer on the Internet, PureVPN encrypts your connections and even hides your IP address. Thus, you surf anonymously and will not be bombarded with personalized advertising after your surf session. Let's take a closer look at the two advantages - bypassing country blocks and the additional security.

Surfing over 78 countries - now with Speed Boost

If you decide to use a VPN provider, you can explore other countries' streaming catalogs. Because PureVPN routes your Internet connection through a country of your choice - if you then access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or HBO Max, the streaming services think you are accessing the movies and series from the respective country. Conversely, you can also watch top sports like Formula 1, UFC, NFL, NHL and BBL from abroad.

PureVPN is offering a 91 percent discount for Christmas!/ © PureVPN

PureVPN has also improved its speed in four popular countries in 2021. So there's a 20 Gbps server speed upgrade on servers in Germany, France, the US, and the UK. This will allow you to seamlessly stream up to 4K on your favorite channels. All you have to do is to sign up, and you can get a lot more out of your subscription.

More security on the net thanks to PureVPN

The second advantage is the increased security and anonymity on the Internet. For example, if you download P2P files and torrents, the other party cannot track who you are. Furthermore, the data streams are protected by so-called tunnel connections. When accessing a server via PureVPN, the service encrypts your data via AES connections including 256-bit keys.

This is what PureVPN looks like on your MacBook! / © NextPit

You can choose between the protocols OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2. If you know a little about VPN servers, you will already notice how versatile you can use the connections of the VPN provider. In addition, PureVPN implements security features such as an automatic kill switch and adheres to a strict no-log policy. Meaning, even PureVPN doesn't keep track of which websites you visit.

Up to ten devices simultaneously and 24 free months to give away

With PureVPN you can also protect your friends and family. As the family IT security guardian, you can connect up to ten devices at once with PureVPN. The variety of platforms is wide: You can configure Windows, macOS, Android (Google Play Store), Apple iOS (Apple App Store) and even your wireless router via OpenVPN with secure connections.

What's exciting about the Christmas 2021 offer, however, is that you can give away 24 free months to your friends and family at no extra charge. Thus, they can also benefit from the VPN provider for a month and then decide for themselves whether they want to extend the subscription at their own expense.

91 percent discount for Christmas

Speaking of costs: If you choose PureVPN for Christmas, you can save 91 percent compared to the regular offer. You'll sign up for PureVPN's 5-year plan and then pay just $1.02 a month. However, the costs are incurred as a one-time price at the start of the subscription. For the next five years, you pay only $60.95 and do not have to count on further costs afterward.

You don't take any risks, because PureVPN always comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee. In addition, if you have any problems or questions, you can reach the support chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All further information about PureVPN can be found on the pages linked in the article.