Prime Day 2.0: Amazon kicks things off with Echo Buds (2nd Gen.)

It's finally that time of the year again and Amazon is celebrating its Prime Day for two whole days, offering exclusive deals for Prime members. As it befits the online retailer, we also begin directly with an offer from Amazon itself: the second-generation Echo Buds wireless headphones.

Amazon Prime Days from 11 to 12 October 2022.

On offer are the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with a charging case.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick are also on sale.

Up to 42 percent off for the Echo Buds (2nd Gen.) in the Prime deal

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days. However, only a few works with Apple's Siri or Google's Assistant and even with Alexa voice control. That's exactly what the second-generation Echo Buds can do. And they are still on sale for the next two days (today and tomorrow). Arriving in shades of black and white, the earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation can be purchased from $69.99 a pop.

The regular price is $119.99 for the Echo Buds with wired charging case and $139.99 with wireless case. Just for today and tomorrow, however, Prime members only pay $69.99 and $89.99 euros, respectively. This lets you save 42 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

The IPX4 rating of the 20 x 19 x 19 millimeters Echo Buds (2nd Gen.) makes it safe to wear when outdoors even when drizzling, and it tips the scales at just 5.7 grams per earpiece while offering a battery life of up to 5 hours for continuous music playback.

Without ANC, it is even longer at 6.5 hours. With the help of the included charging case, users can enjoy up to 19.5 hours of stereo sound on the go. The 5.7-millimeter sound drivers deliver a powerful and dynamic sound in both low and high frequencies.

The Echo Buds of the 2nd Gen. are reduced during the whole day / © Amazon

A total of three built-in microphones per earphone (2x outside and 1x inside) in combination with a Realtek RTL8763C processor provide an accurate analysis of ambient noise and optimized voice commands. The audio profiles (HFP) for calls, A2DP for audio streaming and AVRCP for voice control are supported. Different ear cushions ensure a snug fit and prevent uncomfortable pressure in the ear with an earphone vent.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) and Fire TV Stick are also discounted

For the sake of completeness, of course, we don't want to leave out the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, which are also on sale. The discount runs as high as 55 percent, making it a "super bargain" for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This means the small smart speaker with Alexa voice control will now cost only $17.99 instead of the usual $39.99 euros. That's right, it does not get any cheaper than this!

The well-known and no less popular HDMI streaming stick is also currently in the portfolio of Amazon Prime Deals. You can save a whopping one $25 here! The recommended retail price stands at $49.99, but it is now available for $24.99. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control has never been cheaper, so what are you waiting for?

Note: Prime Day is available only for Prime members. To test out Amazon's service, you can sign up for a Prime trial subscription. If you don't want to miss any more deals, you can find an overview of the best deals on the web here!