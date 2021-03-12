Poll of the week: When and how often do you buy mobile phones?

Pretty much everyone owns at least one smartphone, and many will pick up a new model this year as well. But do people decide which device to buy? How often do they change smartphones and why do they choose a certain model? Well, that's what we aim to find out using our poll of the week!

The motivation for this poll was the fact that the past few days have seen a flurry of smartphone launches. There were, of course, the three new Oppo smartphones (should we actually ask our readers whether we prefer to write Oppo or OPPO?) in the Find X3 series, from which we've already been able to review the Find X3 Lite 5G. Also newly unveiled this week? The Asus ROG Phone 5!

Xiaomi alone brings out three new devices every week and most of the other manufacturers have either already announced something in the first quarter of the year or are about to launch. So you might ask yourself, who should buy all these smartphones at all or what your plans are regarding a new smartphone purchase.

Here you can see the newly launched Oppo Find X3 Pro / © Oppo / Montage: NextPit

So today's poll of the week is all about exactly that: how often do you buy a new smartphone, which brands and price segments do you prefer, and what are the technical criteria that influence your decision. Let's go:

Poll 1: How often do you buy a new smartphone?

Now, I am sure local factors affect a lot when it comes to buying decisions. If you ask me, being in Germany, I am sort of conditioned to follow a two-year upgrade cycle as dictated by the subsidies offered by the carriers here. And personally, I think a two-year-old phone is quite relevant even today unlike the case a decade ago when a two-year-old phone would become hopelessly outdated. I have a Huawei P30 Pro that still feels fresh today and serves me faithfully.

There also seems to be a general tendency to lengthen the amount of time that passes between smartphone purchases, because the hardware just keeps getting better. But maybe my impression is deceiving me and you guys perceive it completely differently.

How often do you buy a new smartphone? Every year!

Two years apart. And that makes sense!

I always want the best, if necessary I buy several times a year

I don't buy one until the old one is broken or lost

Quiet! I'm playing Snake on my Nokia 3310 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

If you like, feel free to explain your points of view in the comments. We'd also like to know if and how the purchase cycle has changed over the years.

Survey 2: How expensive can it be?

There is no denying that over the years, the price of flagship smartphones has risen steadily. A high-end smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can cost up to 1,439 euros if you want all the bells and whistles variant. In a pandemic ridden world, that kind of money for a smartphone is a bit too much, isn't it? At least that is what I think.

All smartphones that cost less than 200 euros / © NextPit

On the other hand, entry-level and mid-range smartphones have gotten so much better over the years that you can already get really good handsets for under 300 euros, which are absolutely sufficient for many of us. But again, I'm just asking in a tongue in cheek manner:

How much do you plan to invest in a new smartphone? 200 euros tops

400 euros will get me a much better phone

800 euros and not a cent more!

1,000+, if the device is worth it (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Survey 3: Nothing comes into my house except ...

I know some of you reading this might disagree but sometimes you don't buy a smartphone purely based on facts. Some of you swear by brand loyalty and are some of you are benevolent enough to forgive your brand of choice even if they end up doing a design faux pas or come up with a product that doesn't really match up to the competition.

That is quite unlike me as I tend to be as brand-neutral as possible and buy smartphones that I like irrespective of the brand. I have owned a wide variety of devices from companies that range from Samsung, Huawei, and LG to HTC and Google. And since I am really old, I have also had the chance to play around with Sony Ericsson, Nokia and Siemens. But now to you: Which brand are you loyal to?

What smartphone brand do you prefer? Samsung

Apple

Oppo (It's actually called OPPO but I am forced by my teammates to write Oppo)

Xiaomi

Vivo

OnePlus

Huawei

Honor

Realme

Google

HTC

Motorola/Lenovo

Nokia

Sony

None of these. I like a different brand

I don't stick to one brand (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Survey 4: Which feature is most important to you when buying a smartphone?

Some people look at specific features that are important to them before buying a new smartphone. For example, for many it is the battery life that matters the most while form someone else, it is the camera. Tell us what you have in mind when you decide to buy a new phone. In this poll, you can select multiple options

Which feature is most important for you when buying a smartphone? The display

Gaming performance

Long battery life

Versatile, high quality camera

Software and quick updates

The design look and feel, and build quality

Since it is still a telephone: voice quality and network

Lots of storage space - ideally expandable

Good sound, preferably stereo speakers

There is no such thing as 'one' feature - I need a good all-rounder

I only buy phones that have the BLOODY CHARGER in the box !! 1! (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Survey 5: Do you feel there is too much choice?

Finally, here's a question that goes in a slightly different direction. I mentioned at the beginning that we are facing a flood of product releases this spring, and companies like Xiaomi and Realme in particular have such a large lineup that it seems almost unmanageable.

That's not made any easier by the fact that not every device is offered everywhere, and others are offered in different markets with different names. But that's a topic we can discuss elsewhere. What I would like to know from you, however, is whether you are very confident in looking through all the new models, or whether you rather despair in the face of the choice.

Are there too many phones out there? Are you aware what is new? Of course! It is always great to have enough choice

No, I am often completely at a loss and overwhelmed

Basically I look through it, but some manufacturers really exaggerate (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Next week on the 15th of March we will evaluate the survey for you and of course report about the results. So keep an eye on NextPit if you are as curious about the results of this poll!