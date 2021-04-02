Poll of the Week: Xiaomi's new foldable phone - Hot or Not?

In a mega event earlier this week, Xiaomi unveiled its latest foldable phone – the Mi Mix Fold. This phone is not only a continuation of the ever-interesting Mi Mix series but also a huge step for Xiaomi in terms of its showcasing its capabilities as a smartphone band. The company has more or less asserted its position among the biggies especially considering that not many smartphone brands offer foldable smartphones. We wonder if with the Mi Mix Fold, has Xiaomi unveiled the best foldable smartphone currently available?

The journey of the foldable smartphone, right from the start, has been sort of bumpy. Remember the massive issues these devices had with their displays? Tech journalists like us were initially very excited about these devices. However, the massive issues that the first generation of foldable handsets faced was a serious dampener to the future of foldables. It got to a point where Samsung had to release an improved version of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold a few months into the products announcement.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Don't be confused. There are two of them in this photo / Screenshot: NextPit

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 2 fared well in Antoine's review, there is no denying that interest in foldable smartphones doesn't quite seem to match the initial enthusiasm any more. They are deemed too expensive, the displays too plasticky, and are blamed for being too unwieldy.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold a big step towards market readiness?

Now that Xiaomi has showcased its own foldable smartphone, is the market finally ready for widespread foldable smartphone adoption? At the press conference, Xiaomi asserted that the Mi Mix Fold is free of all the nagging issues that plagued the first and second-generation foldable smartphones. It claims that the hinges are now better and that the display and every related component are rated to withstand over 200,000 folds. The spec sheet is pretty good too and the phone packs in the Snapdragon 888 Soc, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The triple camera on the back can be turned into a quad-cam via a trick. A fluid camera lens used on the phone lets the Mi Mix Fold transform the telephoto camera into a microscope camera with support for 30x magnification. Even with all these features (and 256GB storage), the Mi ix Fold 2 isn't too expensive by foldable standards at just under EUR 1,300.

Mi Mix Fold as a complete package - hot or not? Hot - this thing can really do something!

Nah. This is just another pointless foldable (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

If I did everything right while writing this article, you could just participate in a survey. I would like to ask you what you think about the concept of the phone because we tech journalists are sometimes too critical at the end of the day. Your vote counts and if you feel like it, you can also participate in the other polls.

Mi Mix Fold: The most promising foldable yet?

The ranks of foldable smartphones include the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 2, as well as models like the Royole Flexpai and the Motorola Razr. Huawei has also tried its luck with foldables in the form of the Mate X and Mate X2. Hence the question to you: Which among these already released foldables do you like the most?

Which of these foldables did you like so far? Samsung Galaxy Fold 1 / Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 1 / Z Flip 2

Motorola Razr 5G

Huawei Mate X / Mate Xs / Mate X2

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Royole Flexpai

Microsoft Surface Duo (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

By the way, there are always rumours that other industry giants like Google or Apple are working on their own foldable phones. However, since smartphones aren't quite Google's main focus and Apple likes to really mature technologies, this could drag on for a bit. So, to avoid talking about devices that little is known about yet, I have one last question for you.

Would you buy a Foldable when they mature and become affordable?

Although Antoine thought that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was very good, one thing that I have continuously been hearing is the fact that no one could afford this phone anyway.

For a short time, one heart and one soul: Antoine and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 / © NextPit

But in a few years, when and if foldables become as commonplace as phones with triple or quad cameras, would you buy one?

Does the concept of a foldable phone interest you? Yes

Yes and no - nice gimmick, but I'm not entirely convinced.

No. Foldables are doomed. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

As always, we'll have the results of our survey next week, and we'll also take a look at the other countries where NextPit is read. I'm curious to see how the interest in foldables is doing in Germany, France, Brazil, the USA and India.