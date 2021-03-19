Poll of the week: Curved screen vs flat screen on smartphones!

Flat as a flounder or curved like a bow? This week as part of our weekly poll, we want to know what display type you prefer on your smartphone. Given an option to choose between two smartphones with identical hardware, software and price and the only difference being the type of display (flat vs curved), what would you choose?

This debate is not new and has been in vogue since 2015 when Samsung released the Galaxy S6 Edge with a two-sided curved display. Since then manufacturers have reserved this design feature for their high-end smartphones. However, of late there seems to be some sort of resurgence of the flat screen and as seen in the latest Galaxy S20 series, the curviness of the display seems to be taking a backseat.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ released in 2015 when NextPit was still AndroidPit. NextPit

Some of my colleagues and some of you have pointed out to me that my preference for curved screens is far from being shared by all users. Rather than getting into another "Slack Fight" debate with one of my colleagues, I preferred to ask your opinion.

Curved screen vs flat screen: An essential purchase criterion for you?

In last week's survey, we asked you about your buying criteria for a new smartphone. Of the ten criteria listed, the screen was one of the least preferred (7%) by readers who responded to the survey.

But when I see the sometimes epidermal reaction that some users give when a smartphone has the audacity to feature a curved screen, I am forced to think that this question evokes sharp responses. I also remember my own Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review where I criticised it for featuring a flat screen.

The Galaxy Note 20 and its flat screen. I hate it, but not everyone else does / © NextPit

So to be sure, I want to know if you think the presence of a curved or flat screen in your smartphone's spec sheet is a deciding factor when you are out to purchase a new phone.

Is the curvature of a screen or not an essential purchase criterion in your eyes? Yes, I like the curved edges

No, I don't like curved screens, I want FLAT !!!

Curved or not curved, I don't care, as long as the screen is well made and well calibrated (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

If you are a person who prefers smartphones with curved edges, and you chanced upon a phone that has really great specs and had everything you wanted - except for a curved screen. Would you still buy it? Conversely, if you are a flat-screen person, will you dismiss a phone you liked just because it had a flat display?

Will a specific screen type affect your buying decision? If it's flat, I don't buy

If it's curved, I don’t buy

No it is not a decisive purchase criterion (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Why do you like/hate flat screen/curved smartphones?

This is a debate that doesn't only affect smartphones. TVs and PC monitors have also been the subject of it. I was even heartbroken to see that one of my favourite tech Youtubers, Tech Altar had declared and argued point by point his deep hatred (well ok I exaggerate) for curved screens on smartphones.