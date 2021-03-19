Poll of the week: Curved screen vs flat screen on smartphones!
Flat as a flounder or curved like a bow? This week as part of our weekly poll, we want to know what display type you prefer on your smartphone. Given an option to choose between two smartphones with identical hardware, software and price and the only difference being the type of display (flat vs curved), what would you choose?
This debate is not new and has been in vogue since 2015 when Samsung released the Galaxy S6 Edge with a two-sided curved display. Since then manufacturers have reserved this design feature for their high-end smartphones. However, of late there seems to be some sort of resurgence of the flat screen and as seen in the latest Galaxy S20 series, the curviness of the display seems to be taking a backseat.
Some of my colleagues and some of you have pointed out to me that my preference for curved screens is far from being shared by all users. Rather than getting into another "Slack Fight" debate with one of my colleagues, I preferred to ask your opinion.
Curved screen vs flat screen: An essential purchase criterion for you?
In last week's survey, we asked you about your buying criteria for a new smartphone. Of the ten criteria listed, the screen was one of the least preferred (7%) by readers who responded to the survey.
But when I see the sometimes epidermal reaction that some users give when a smartphone has the audacity to feature a curved screen, I am forced to think that this question evokes sharp responses. I also remember my own Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review where I criticised it for featuring a flat screen.
So to be sure, I want to know if you think the presence of a curved or flat screen in your smartphone's spec sheet is a deciding factor when you are out to purchase a new phone.
If you are a person who prefers smartphones with curved edges, and you chanced upon a phone that has really great specs and had everything you wanted - except for a curved screen. Would you still buy it? Conversely, if you are a flat-screen person, will you dismiss a phone you liked just because it had a flat display?
Why do you like/hate flat screen/curved smartphones?
This is a debate that doesn't only affect smartphones. TVs and PC monitors have also been the subject of it. I was even heartbroken to see that one of my favourite tech Youtubers, Tech Altar had declared and argued point by point his deep hatred (well ok I exaggerate) for curved screens on smartphones.
Personally, I like curved screens because (I think!)they offer a more immersive experience and maximizing the size/screen ratio. I also find them more comfortable to hold and swipe left and right.
But that's not the point, my opinion doesn't matter. So I'll start by addressing those of you who have a preference for curved screens. I'd like you to explain why since I suspect the few options I've listed here may not be enough.
Now it's the turn of the flat screen lovers, same principle, tell me why you prefer non-curved screens and feel free to explain your choice in the comments!
Are curved screens here to stay?
I already explained at the beginning of this article that I had the impression that the trend has been reversed in the last few months. I think that a "bandwagon" or an anti-curved screen fashion train is slowly forming and gaining momentum.
So to close out this week's poll, I'd like to take a look into the future and ask you if you think the curved screen craze is passing, or if flat screens are a relic of the past.
Finally (really, this time), I'd like to thank in advance all the community members who participated in the survey. I'd like to encourage you one last time to elaborate and explain your choices in the comments since we're more interested in your personal opinion than in the stats, which are just a pretext for debate.
Finally, I'll see you next Monday, March 22nd, to discover the results and the analysis we can make of them! Vote!
No comments