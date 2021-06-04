Poll of the week: Are software updates highly anticipated or an annoyance?

In this week's poll, we want to find out what you think about software updates. Do you eagerly scour each article to find out what new features await you, or are you ambivalent about them, or perhaps you are annoyed by updates?

Let's talk about software today, where we will not concentrate on either Android or iOS in particular. Rather, we are looking at the updates that you receive on your smartphone's operating system. Since both of these mobile operating systems have been duking it out with each other for the longest time, they've also been a source of much conversation. Hence, it is not uncommon for such conversations to concern their respective update policies.

Apple seems to have perfected the art up system updates with its iOS compared to Google and their Android system, where the latter has a slew of hardware manufacturers with an insane number of devices, resulting in the huge challenge of adopting these software versions to a particular handset or model.

Regardless, the reactions in both camps cover an entire spectrum. There are those who are extremely excited to install it right away and to check out each new feature. For others, their blood pressure rises at the thought of another large update to download. There are also others who could not be bothered about such software updates and are perfectly fine not knowing the Android version that powers their smartphone.

These are reasons enough that make us want to get a clearer picture of which side of the fence you are on. Hence, the birth of this poll of the week! Let us begin:

Are you happy about new updates?

Which faction do you belong to? Do you know all the available features on the new iOS or Android version by heart, are you annoyed by the system updates, or do you not care and have no idea on what version of Android is your device running on? Let us know in the first poll:

Do you look forward to new system updates? Yes, it always feels like Christmas time!

No, updates are terribly annoying!

I couldn't care less. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Do you delay installing system updates?

Yes, even among our editorial team at NextPit, there are some who knowingly delay installing the latest system updates. These are the kings and queens of procrastination! And no, for their sake, I'm not going to name them! Is there an update? Yeah sure, but I won't be installing it, especially NOT NOW!!! So you decline to do so, no matter how many times the system reminds you to perform the update. Are you also like that when software updates or new security patches arrive?

Do you delay installing your system updates? Yes, I'll take my own sweet time in getting around it.

No, I'm first off the blocks always! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Which security patch do you have installed (Android)?

As a user of the Huawei P30 Pro, I can tell you this: Yes, there is life without having to grapple with a new Android version! However, security updates tend to be looked at a little differently, don't they? In the best-case scenario, these updates will arrive every month. However, Android manufacturers normally take their own sweet time in distributing them.

So here's a chance to see how up-to-date the Android smartphones in the NextPit community are. Check out your handset's settings. Go to "About this phone" and tap on "Android version". You should be able to see the latest security patch listed here.

Which Android security update are you running on? June 2021

May 2021

April 2021

March 2021

February 2021

January 2021

December 2020

Something more ancient than all of the above (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

How many updates do you expect when buying a new smartphone?

A vendor's update policy can also play a role in your purchase decision. Samsung certainly hasn't done any harm to itself by promising a four-year update guarantee for many of its models. Do you have a preference in this department or does it play only a minor role when buying a new handset? Let us know in this final poll for today:

How many years of updates do you expect when purchasing a new smartphone? Two years at the very least!

Three years and more, or bust!

One update is enough for me.

Updates? What updates? (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

That's it, folks. As always, we would like to thank you for participating and would be delighted if you discuss your update habits and opinions on the update policy of various smartphone manufacturers in the comments section. Just make sure that it doesn't blow up into a flame war! ;) As usual, there will be an evaluation on the poll results when Monday rolls around, so stay tuned!