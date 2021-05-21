Poll of the week: Android 12 and its new Material You design, do you approve or not?

The first beta of Android 12 was just released this week after Google I/O 2021 , and the mobile OS is beginning perhaps the biggest visual change in its recent history. The opportunity to take a poll and ask you whether you approve of the new look of Android 12 or not.

Material You, a more customizable interface that's "made for you", as Google claims on its official Android 12 beta page. Google's OS actually marks two significant changes in its graphical identity: the color palette applicable to the system theme and the design/shape of the widgets.

Personally, I really like what I've seen in the videos and other screenshots available online. But one of my former colleagues and Pixel fan who installed the beta found that the default menu looked like his grandfather's Samsung menu when he couldn't find his glasses.

Well, he told me that joke in English, so it was funnier. But still, every UI design change is divisive. That's why it would be interesting to see you decide.

Some customization options are unfortunately exclusive to the Pixel until 2022. / © Google

The new design of Android 12, you validate or not?

For once, our poll will settle for a simple "yes or no" question. I just want to know if you like the new design of Android 12 or not. That's it, no tricks.

What do you think of the new design of Android 12? I like it.

I don't like it.

I'm indifferent. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

And yes, I did lie. My sick curiosity forces me to ask you one last question, after which this poll will be over I promise! I'd like to know whether you said you like the new design or not, how many of you own a smartphone (used daily!) that will receive the update to Android 12?

If you don't know, you can check our Android 12 update tracker that we update every week with new models. Maybe yours is on there.

Will your smartphone receive the update to Android 12? Yes.

No. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Well, okay, I know I was only supposed to ask one question. But this time, this is it. After this, I won't ask you anything else. To finally finish this poll, I'd like to know if you agree with me that Android and iOS are getting closer and closer in terms of design and if you think that's a good thing or not.

Do you find that Android and iOS are more and more alike? Yes, and that's a good thing.

Yes, but it's a bad thing.

No, and that's good.

No, and it's a shame.

I'm indifferent. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

That's it for this poll, which is finally longer than expected. Thanks in advance to all participants. I invite you to expand on your choices in the comments. I always insist on this, I know, but it's your detailed opinions that count, more than the statistics. And if you have any ideas for new polls to submit to the Community, don't hesitate!