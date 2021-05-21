Poll of the week: Android 12 and its new Material You design, do you approve or not?
The first beta of Android 12 was just released this week after Google I/O 2021, and the mobile OS is beginning perhaps the biggest visual change in its recent history. The opportunity to take a poll and ask you whether you approve of the new look of Android 12 or not.
Material You, a more customizable interface that's "made for you", as Google claims on its official Android 12 beta page. Google's OS actually marks two significant changes in its graphical identity: the color palette applicable to the system theme and the design/shape of the widgets.
Personally, I really like what I've seen in the videos and other screenshots available online. But one of my former colleagues and Pixel fan who installed the beta found that the default menu looked like his grandfather's Samsung menu when he couldn't find his glasses.
Well, he told me that joke in English, so it was funnier. But still, every UI design change is divisive. That's why it would be interesting to see you decide.
The new design of Android 12, you validate or not?
For once, our poll will settle for a simple "yes or no" question. I just want to know if you like the new design of Android 12 or not. That's it, no tricks.
And yes, I did lie. My sick curiosity forces me to ask you one last question, after which this poll will be over I promise! I'd like to know whether you said you like the new design or not, how many of you own a smartphone (used daily!) that will receive the update to Android 12?
If you don't know, you can check our Android 12 update tracker that we update every week with new models. Maybe yours is on there.
Well, okay, I know I was only supposed to ask one question. But this time, this is it. After this, I won't ask you anything else. To finally finish this poll, I'd like to know if you agree with me that Android and iOS are getting closer and closer in terms of design and if you think that's a good thing or not.
That's it for this poll, which is finally longer than expected. Thanks in advance to all participants. I invite you to expand on your choices in the comments. I always insist on this, I know, but it's your detailed opinions that count, more than the statistics. And if you have any ideas for new polls to submit to the Community, don't hesitate!
1 Comment
These UI changes are just set dressing. Give me guts changes like full permission control, full hosts file control. The UI is simple enough to dress however you actually like it that it's just immaterial. It's been ugly for years, will remain ugly for years to come as they play their metaphor games. I'm fine with simple flat icons and regular colors. I don't interact with that part of the UI a whole lot anyway.