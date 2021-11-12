Poll of the Week: What do you think of rebranded Android smartphones?

What do you think about rebranding exercises? This practice will see a smartphone manufacturer 'recycle' one of its older models and launch it as a new device in the market, albeit under a different name. Is this a scam or a simple optimization of production lines? In this week's poll, let us know if the presence or very idea of rebadged smartphones bother you.

Xiaomi and Oppo are the undisputed intercontinental heavyweight champions of rebadged smartphones. Their business model is based on the non-stop release of new models via several sub-brands, where each sport several ranges, as the manufacturers recycle their catalogs thoroughly even if it means cannibalizing on their own sales.

It's a phenomenon, or rather, it was a phenomenon back in 2016 and has since become a common practice that is almost completely ignored by the tech press or even come to be accepted by users. The issue of rebranded smartphones is not a new one. One of the main drivers of smartphone rebadging in Europe is the growth of Chinese manufacturers. Heck, smartphones are not the only products in the world to get rebadged, but cars as well in selected regions worldwide.

For example, my Oppo A94 5G displayed the name Oppo Reno5 Z when I first turned it on for my review. And that's also why many Poco smartphones that were launched in Europe are identical to Redmi smartphones that were released only in China. Take the Poco M4 Pro for example, it looks very much like the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last October, and will also be released in France in Q1 next year.

OnePlus and Realme, two sub-brands of Oppo also carry a lot of rebadged models, especially when it comes to the entry-level and mid-range models. But it's not just Chinese manufacturers who are guilty of this, and Samsung has sometimes pushed the logic of rebadged smartphones very far in its Galaxy M and Galaxy A range.

But does that bother you?

You discovered that a smartphone is a rebadged model. Do you still buy it or not? No, this is a deceptive marketing effort.

Yes, it is smart marketing.

I'm indifferent.

Certainly, as I presented above, rebadging a smartphone looks like a marketing decision picked by manufacturers to push smartphones that saw a China-only release elsewhere, through the easy way out by changing the ROM and packaging.

As my colleague Rubens Eishima pointed out to me when we discussed the topic: "It's mostly confusing and annoying for us, but it can also make it difficult for consumers to check out online reviews. The biggest problem for me is when one name can be used for completely different models (such as what Xiaomi has practiced)."

But can you tell a good rebadge from a poor rebadging effort? If a rebadged handset allows manufacturers to sell cheaper models and release them more often, isn't that positive for the consumer? If my smartphone is a clone of a model that was released in a market that I don't have access to anyway, is that really an issue?

Are rebadged smartphones beneficial for the consumer? Yes (let us know why in the comments).

No (let us know why in the comments).

Finally, I don't see why I'm the only one bitching in this article. I'm sure some of you must be frustrated by this practice as well.

So, following a suggestion from my colleague Camila Rinaldi, I'd like to know which smartphone brands you think have the most rebadged smartphones in their catalogs and should rein it in a little bit?

Which smartphone brand should slow down its rebadging efforts? Xiaomi/Redmi

Poco

Oppo/OnePlus

Realme

Motorola

Vivo

Samsung

Thank you in advance to everyone who participated in this week's poll. As always, I invite you, no, I implore you to expand it further via your opinion and thoughts in the comments, and we are particularly interested in your answer to the second question. I'll see you next week to discuss the results and wish you a good weekend.