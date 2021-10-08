Poll of the week: What are you listening to?

From my first walkman to my smartphone, going from one point in the city to another has always involved music. However, things have changed a bit in the last few years. Podcast episodes and audiobooks now duel for my attention when I'm on the road.

This week, we want to know what kind of content you're consuming on your way to work or school.

First of all, I need to confess that in writing this week's survey, I was once again confronted with the reality of living in a bubble. That's because after many years of consuming music via streaming and subscribing to a number of Podcasts, when researching the revenue in the Music, Radio and Podcast segment, I discovered that the biggest segment is still traditional radio, with a market volume of $35.5 million in 2021 (Statista).

Although, this is not surprising given that in many regions this is still a free media consumption option.

However, few mobile phone models still offer a built-in radio antenna - which was quite common five years ago. Today, apps like TuneIn (Android; iOS) are FM radio, but they often require Internet access to work.

Plus, we have a lot more choice than we did in 1994, when my Sony walkman only allowed me to load my K7 tapes and switch from time to time which album I was listening. Yes, I am a Millennial with many stories to tell... I won't even comment on my beloved Casio Discman!

via GIFER

Today, for our attention compete a) audiobooks, b) short, creative, and hilarious videos on TikTok or Reels, c) content creators on YouTube and IGTV, d) video streaming services and, with luck, maybe we can still stick to the scenery once in a while or read a good book (ok, Kindle)!

For this reason, I'm really interested to hear from the NextPit Community what kind of content is being consumed while commuting from home to work, school or university. Whether it's by bike, scooter, bus, subway, car or using your own legs! Tell us:

What do you listen to on your smartphone when commuting? Music

Podcast (entertainment; news; education)

Radio

Movies and series (via streaming)

Audiobooks

YouTube

IGTV

TikTok

Other that I will describe in the comments. (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

As always, thank you very much for participating in our poll of the week! Remember, checking out the results of the poll is always fun, but the insights you provide via the comments section make the debate even richer. So please don't hesitate to share your opinion on the topic.

On Monday, we will share the poll results across NextPit's four main domains. Counting down the hours here. Have a great weekend!