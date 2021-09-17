Poll of the week: New iPhones! Which one will you buy?

Since today, the new iPhones can be pre-ordered. That's why our survey is about the Apple iPhone 13 and its variants. We want to know if you will treat yourself to a new model and if so, which one.

At the end of a wild tech week with events from Apple and Xiaomi, the iPhone launch naturally stands out. As of today, the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available for purchase or pre-order. As a long-time Android user, I always look with some fascination at the iPhone fans who jump right into the fray and let their credit cards glow.

That's exactly why I want to ask you - or the iPhone faction in the NextPit community - a few questions about your purchase intentions in our poll of the week. So let's not beat around the bush, here we go!

Will you be buying a new iPhone?

To warm up, I'd like to ask a simple yes/no question that explicitly targets the four new models. I want to know if you're so excited about the new features that you're going to buy one of the iPhone 13 series.

Are you going to buy one of the new iPhone models? Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Which iPhone will you buy?

When a new iPhone is introduced, it doesn't necessarily mean that everyone is just scrambling for the latest models. People often take the opportunity to buy one of the cheaper predecessors. For that reason, when I ask you which explicit model you have in mind, I also consider older devices.

So please tell me now in which direction the iPhone pendulum swings for you. I'm taking into account all models that you can currently get officially on the Apple website. Besides the four new smartphones, there are the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE (2020). You're also sure to stumble across the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max or other older models in some stores. I won't explicitly list those in my question, though.

Which iPhone model will you buy? iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020)

Another iPhone

No iPhone at all (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

When are you going to get a new iPhone?

"I don't understand the question", I'm sure some of you are thinking. Sure, when Apple gives the starting signal, a lot of users jump straight to the new iPhones. But enough of you do it differently and wait for the prices to drop. Therefore, I now address my last question to you today: When will you buy?

When are you going to buy a new iPhone? What a question: today of course!

Within the next four weeks!

Within the next three months!

I prefer to wait for the next generation!

I don't buy iPhones - neither now nor later! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

That's it for today, dear NextPit community. Feel free to explain your purchase decisions in the comments, or share your other thoughts on the topic. Thank you so much for participating in this week's poll! As always, we'll have our analysis next Monday with the results of all four NextPit domains.