Poll of the week: How often do you change your phone's wallpaper?

That's right: Just how often do you change your smartphone's wallpaper? I'm a big fan of the catchphrase "change the wallpaper of your smartphone, change your life", and I would love to organize my smartphone applications logically without interfering with the background image that I picked. In other words: I'm a control freak!

Last week, we asked the NextPit community what are the most common ways of protecting one's smartphone? The result pointed overwhelmingly in favor of the "smartphone case" across all NextPit domains. I also prefer to believe that the protective cover was chosen with a specific intention, as hardly anyone would place their smartphone in a case that looks pretty but does not offer any degree of protection. This led me to think: Does this mean people also like to customize their smartphones?

However, we're not going to talk about the external aesthetics of your device today, but what you see every single day on your smartphone screen: your wallpaper!

Also read: How to get the Android 12 look and feel on your smartphone today

Ever since Google announced Material You, the new design guideline that will arrive with Android 12, it has been on my mind that wallpapers will play a key role in the appearance of the latest operating system's UI across the board.

That's because Android's new dynamic theme engine, codenamed "Monet", will generate color palettes based on the colors of your smartphone's wallpaper. This will go beyond some segments of the UI, but also applies to the apps that support it. 🤯 Take the most recent example of this - the Gboard keyboard.

It is for this very reason that I decided to ask you a very basic question this week:

How often do you change your smartphone wallpaper? I don't normally change the wallpaper.

Every week, without fail.

Once a fortnight.

Every quarter.

Half yearly.

I am still using the stock wallpaper!

I prefer to talk about this in the comments. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Right after Google released Android 12 Beta 3, I performed a web search on the topic of "wallpaper" while writing my preview of the new OS. At the point in time, what caught my attention was the sheer volume of search queries for "purple wallpaper," which led me to Suzi Wright's channel on Pinterest. That was the exact moment I understood that I'm not alone in this world, because if there's a market for purple wallpaper downloads, it's because there are other control freaks out there.

#PinterestTip: Pinterest is a vast universe for those who enjoy changing their smartphone wallpaper frequently.

So, if you're the kind of person who changes your smartphone's wallpaper rather often, let me know if you're used to downloading wallpaper apps from the Play Store or App Store, or if you'd rather scour the internet to find new wallpaper images? By the way, have you downloaded the Google Pixel 6 wallpapers that we mentioned here at NextPit?

Do you download wallpapers or wallpaper apps from the internet? Yes.

No. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Now, because of my really curious nature, I didn't hold back on sharing the third and final poll in this article. Android 12's Material You didn't just deliver a new era of cool to the system. In fact, Google even caused some controversy by removing the advanced theme customization from the next OS version, which allowed you to change system icons, the outline of app icons and fonts.

So, if you're a Pixel phone user like me, or use a Motorola device, perhaps one that runs on Android One or Android Go, you may have to find other options in the Google Play Store to 'relive the past', so to speak. Or perhaps you are already doing that. Tell me: Do you customize your app and system icons?

Do you customize the app icons on your smartphone? Yes.

No.

Absolutely, including the apps that I've downloaded! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Thanks for participating in our poll! As always, I would like to invite you to share your opinion about the topic addressed in this article through our comments section. By doing so, you will enrich the analysis of the results that we publish each Monday and, as a bonus, your comment may even be quoted across all four NextPit domains!

Oh, and before I forget, the phrase "change your wallpaper, change your life" I heard from a person I'm a real fan of, and maybe you are too: Marques Brownlee!